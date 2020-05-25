'Money Heist' Season 5 And 6 On Netflix: All You Need To Know

Netflix's crime-thriller series Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel has evidently become a global phenomenon as fans around the world tuned in to stream it's latest season. The series features a number of characters that left a lasting impression on fans including characters like Tokio, El Professor, Berlin, Rio and Denver. A few details about season five of Money Heist had made major headlines recently and now it is being reported that the series has been green-lit by Netflix for not just season five, but also season six.

Money Heist Season 5 & 6 confirmed?

As per various reports, Netflix has given a go-ahead for Money Heist season 5 and Money Heist season 6. Though Netflix has themselves not confirmed the same. It is also revealed now by various entertainment portals on the internet that the series had received a green light for season five and six before season four debuted on Netflix. Looking at the success of the series, it is only expected for Netflix to extend the series for a few seasons more.

Image courtesy - Money Heist official Instagram

Money Heist season 4 was viewed by millions of people around the globe and also impressed the critics who praised the latest season for its cutthroat narrative. As speculations about the future of the series have made to the internet, fans are reportedly eager to know whether the series will extend for further seasons. Below are some of the details which have been reported about Money Heist season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 details

Alex Pina, the creator of Money Heist was recently speaking to an entertainment portal where he was asked to throw light on the future of Money Heist. Series creator was dominantly secretive about the future of Money Heist but did confirm that season 5 will be coming. The creator did not wish to give out many details about the future of Money Heist as he joked about Netflix 'Bombing' his house if any secrets were let out. As per various reports, the season five of Money Heist was scheduled to release in April 2021 but has been pushed ahead as the COVID-19 outbreak has put a strain on film/TV production around the globe. An official confirmation about Money Heist season 5 and 6 is yet to be made.

