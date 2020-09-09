Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Receives Two-season Order; Read Details

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air an American sitcom series featuring Will Smith has recieved two-season order from NBC Universal streaming service Peacock. Will Smith made this announcement on his official YouTube channel. The reboot of Will Smith’s classic was inspired by a trailer made by Morgan Cooper that showed dramatic versions of the characters in modern times.

Will Smith's Video

Will Smith broke the news to Chris Collins, the executive producer and Morgan Cooper through his official Youtube channel. He was hyped to announce the news as this fan-made trailer is now becoming a reality. Will Smith says, “ We have officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from the pitch.”

He further adds, “ What really clicked my mind when I saw the trailer Morgan did was the concepts in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined as a drama. A real kid from West Philadelphia modern-day, a Black family in Bel-Air, the Carlton character, a Black young Republican… the heat that would be stirred up by these characters.” Check out the video below.

The short film by Morgan Cooper made rounds on the internet after its release in 2019. Will Smith was quite impressed by the four-minute mock trailer. The video received more than 7.5 million views. You can check out Morgan Cooper’s trailer below.

The original sitcom

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air created by Andy and Susan Borowitz originally aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996. The series revolves around Will Smith a teenager from West Philadelphia who moves in with his wealthy uncle and aunt. They live in their Bel-Air mansion. The story features the lifestyle clashes Will faces after moving in with his upper-class relatives.



The series was aired for over six seasons and contains 148 episodes. The original cast of the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air includes Will Smith, James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Ross Bagley Joseph Marcell and Daphne Maxwell Reid. The series developed immense popularity in the United Kingdom. The series is available on HBO Max. After the video released by Will Smith, fans are now waiting for the reboot of the series.

