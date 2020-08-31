Will There Be A Cobra Kai Season 3? Find Out If Netflix Renewed The Show

Cobra Kai Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The action-comedy series premiered in 2018 as a YouTube original show but was picked by Netflix after the two seasons. Since its arrival of Netflix, many fans across the globe fell in love with the shows episodic storytelling format. Cobra Kai also garnered a dedicated fan following as it successfully continued The Karate Kid film series. Since its arrival on Netflix, many fans have binge-watched the show’s two seasons and are now wondering, “Will there be a Cobra Kai Season 3?”

Read | Kenya Barris, Pharrell developing Juneteenth musical movie at Netflix

Will there be a Cobra Kai Season 3?

Cobra Kai has been renewed by Netflix. In fact, Cobra Kai season 3 has also been filmed and is ready for release. The news was revealed by one of the show’s co-creators Jon Hurwitz on his official twitter handle. Hurwitz took to his twitter on January 8, 2020, and stated that he was excited for the fans to see Cobra Kai Season 3 finale. He claimed that the last 90 seconds of the season 3 finale will give fans a huge adrenaline rush.

I cannot wait for you to see the Cobra Kai Season 3 finale. But I especially can't wait for you to see the last 90 seconds. People are gonna go nuts. I know I do every time. #CobraKai #Season3 @CobraKaiSeries — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) January 8, 2020

Read | Chadwick Boseman movies on Netflix: Here are the actor's best performances on the platform

What is Cobra Kai season 3 release date?

Sadly, the Cobra Kai Season 3 release date is still not available. Neither Netflix nor the show's creators have revealed when the third season will arrive on Netflix. According to a report on Distractify, under normal situations, Cobra Kai Season 3 would have most likely premiered in the spring of 2020. However, Netflix has decided to postponed the Season 3 release date. The show will likely release in early 2021.

Read | 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' virtual preview delayed by Netflix post Boseman's demise

What happened in Cobra Kai season 2 ending?

Love played a major role in season 2 of the show. Johnny begins to develop strong feelings for Carmen (Vanessa Diaz), who is Miguel’s mother. Samantha (Mary Mouser) is still madly in love with Miguel. In Cobra Kai season 2 episode 9, Pulpo, Samantha gets drunk and kisses Miguel. However, they are caught in the act by Tory (Peyton List). Tory confronts Samantha in the hallway the next day at school.

Read | Netflix shares famous dialogue from 'Lucifer', gets hilarious replies

However, as the confrontation gets out of hand Samatha and Tory get into a fight. When Robby arrives and tries to stop them he is confronted by Miguel. Following this Miguel and Robby get into a fight and Miguel remembers the teachings of Johnny, thus deciding to forgive his opponent.

However, Robby attacks Miguel from behind and topples him over the stairwell. Miguel lands on his spine. The "Cobra Kai students" begin blaming Johnny for what happened with Miguel. Hence they swear their allegiance to Kreese. Cobra Season 3 is expected to pick up on a very dramatic note following the ending of season 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.