Chadwick Boseman Movies On Netflix: Here Are The Actor's Best Performances On The Platform

Chadwick Boseman passed away after battling cancer. In an official statement made on his account on Instagram, it was confirmed that the Black Panther star died on August 28, 2020 at home in Los Angeles with family by his side. The post also mentioned that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and was battling it for four years.

Chadwick Boseman's movies have been unforgettable for fans. He made his mark on the industry and millions of people in a short time. From portraying the role of Jackie Robinson to being a superhero, Black Panther, he has won the hearts of millions. Here is a list of Chadwick Boseman movies on Netflix:

Chadwick Boseman's movies list on Netflix

1. Message from the king

Directed by Fabrice Du Welz, Message From The King is a suspense action thriller embodying lies, deception and the majority of the bad in the world. A simple man from South Africa comes to Los Angeles looking for his sister, after receiving a cryptic help message from her. Upon reaching her house, he's unable to find her or her family.

Distraught, he starts an investigation and is shocked to find the outcome. The name of this man is Jacob King, and when he's en route to find his sister, he leaves a message for his actions, calling it a ' Message from the King'. Chadwick Boseman plays the role of Jacob, engaging the audience with his performance.

2. Da 5 Bloods

Da 5 Bloods depicts the story of four African American veterans, Paul, Otis, Eddie and Melvin as they go back to Vietnam, at the site of their ex-squad leader Norman's death site and try to locate the gold fortune they had hidden together. Directed by Spike Lee, the soldiers named themselves 'Bloods', hence the name Da 5 Bloods.

The personal struggles, sacrifices and small joys of happiness in the life of a soldier, are well depicted. Chadwick Boseman's fans will also be in for a treat as he enters the plot with a surprising character called Stormin.

3. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was made by the brilliant George C. Wolfe. The plot centres around the recording session of 'Mother of the Blues' by Ma Rainey in 1920s Chicago. The movie was slated to release on Netflix. However, following the untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman, the movie preview and release has been postponed for a future date. Boseman plays the role of Levee, an upcoming musician who's trying to stake his claim in the competent music industry.

