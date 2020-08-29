Netflix Shares Famous Dialogue From 'Lucifer', Gets Hilarious Replies

Netflix India is back with another hilarious post, and this one features a very famous dialogue from the popular series Lucifer. The famous streaming platform often uses trendy, creative and witty pop culture references in their posts to pique the curiosity of their followers. And their recent Lucifer post is no different, which has left netizens in splits, eliciting funny responses from them.

If you are avid viewer of fantasy sitcoms, you may have seen Lucifer and probably remember the insanely popular dialogue “what do you desire” which appears in the series very frequently. The streaming platform took to Instagram on August 27 and shared a post which is a compilation of five different pictures. The top half of every picture shows a still from the American fantasy series, wherein the character Lucifer, portrayed by actor Tom Ellis can be seen asking, “What do you desire.”

The other half of the image shows characters from different movies and shows. All the images have been designed to make it look like the fictional characters are responding to Lucifer’s question. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo answering, ‘Good looks, good looks and good looks’, to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Kabir responding ‘Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon bas rukna nahi chahta’ to Sacred Games’ Gaitonde saying ‘Murga chaiye mereko,’ the responses are sure to leave you in splits. Check out the post here:

Read: Netflix Asks People To Caption Still From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gets Hilarious Replies

Read: 'Masaba Masaba' To 'Lucifer': Top 10 Trending Netflix Shows In India To Watch This Weekend

Netizens come up with hilarious responses

Netizens mostly go all out and come up with hilarious replies and this post is no different, which elicited equally amusing yet creative responses. Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes, with users flooding the comments section. From ‘Makeup, clothes, shoes, bags’ to ‘Ganne ka juice’ to ‘Unlimited internet pizza or momo mangta hai mereko’, netizens let their creative juices flow and came up with absolutely amusing responses. Check out some of the replies here:

Starring Tom Ellis as the charismatic devil Lucifer, the series has created a buzz among netizens. The first part of the season 5 released on August 21. The new season sees Lucifer's twin brother Michael replace Morningstar on Earth and add a new spin to the fantasy series. The recently released season is just the first one of the series finale. The new season features only eight episodes because the season still had 60 per cent of the remaining episodes to film when the COVID-19 outbreak halted the filming.

(Image credit: Netflix India's Instagram)

Read: 'Lucifer' Season 5: Take A Look At Netflix's Version Of 'If Lucifer Was Made In India'

Read: 'Lucifer' On Netflix: When Tom Ellis Aka Lucifer Won Hearts With His Singing Prowess

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.