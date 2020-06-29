Will There Be A 'Dark' Season 4? Find Out About The Future Of The German Sci-fi Show

Fans have been waiting for Dark Season 3 for a year. Dark Season 3 finally released on Netflix on June 27, 2020. And as expected by any viewers season 3 of this German science fiction time travel show did not disappoint. Dark Season 3 ending has left the viewers in a tizzy. Read this article to find out wll there be a Dark Season 4?

Will there be a Dark Season 4?

Unfortunately for the fans of this science fiction show, Dark Season 3 will be the last instalment of the show. The announcement was made by the director and co-creator of the show Baran bo Odar on his Instagram handle, even before Dark Season 2 had been released. The German television director and screenwriter revealed in the caption that he and the show’s other creator Jantje Friese always had three seasons in mind when it came to writing the story of the show.

The director and screenwriter went on to thank Netflix and fans of the show across the world for trusting in him and his team for handling the project. While speaking to an entertainment magazine in 2019, the creators of the show also revealed that they will help fans to understand and entangle the story of the show through time. Fans of Dark will be excited to know that both Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have signed a deal with Netflix and both will be working as a directorial pair to create more shows for the platform.

Dark Season 3 (Spoiler Free)

Fans have often remarked that Dark is one of that rare kind of shows that gives the viewer a headache if they start theorising it. Dark Season 3 entangled many complex relationships that existed between the characters of the show. The true nature of many relationships was revealed while there was a lot of unexpected incest involved as well.

Dark: The Plot

The story of Dark concerns the aftermath of a child's disappearance. The mysterious incident exposes the secrets of, and hidden connections among, four estranged families the Nielsens, Tiedemanns, Dopplers and Kahnwald. The families slowly unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy which spans across three generations in their families. Throughout the series, Dark unravels the existential implications of time and its irresistible effect on how humans behave.

The show debuted on Netflix on December 1, 2017, and was received positive reviews from audiences and critics likewise. Dark Season 3 has a 98 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also has 8.8 out of 10 in IMDb ratings.

