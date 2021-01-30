Will There Be A Season 3 Of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous'? Here's What Makers Said

The animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is part of the Jurassic Park franchise. The web series features six teens who are stranded on the dinosaur island. The voice-overs are done by artists named Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is developed by Zack Stentz and the concept is based on the novel Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton. The official description about the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series on Netflix reads as, “Six teens invited to attend a state of the art adventure camp on Isla Nubar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.” The second season of the series was recently dropped on Netflix, but the viewers of the show want to know will there be a season 3 of the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

Will there be a season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

The second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ended with many cliffhangers, so it's only likely that there would be a season 3 to continue the story of this new animated series. However, the makers are yet to announce the official confirmation about the season 3 renewal. Viewers would want to know what happened to E750 and are the teens still trapped on the island?

According to an interview by Comicbook, Scott Kreamer (showrunner) and Colin Trevorrow (executive producer) stated that they indeed have more to tell with this story, however, there is no official confirmation from them about season 3 as of now. As reported on whatsonnetflix, according to the trend of Dreamworks releases, which often release every 3,6 or 12 months, the new season can be expected in April 2021 or in the summer of 2021 or the latest by the start of 2022. So, there is no information about Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 release date as of January 30, 2021.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 on Netflix

The animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous recently released the second season on January 22, 2021. The season 1 of this animated web series was premiered in September 2020. The 3D animated show is a co-production between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation.

With episodes, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 review according to IMDb is at a rating of 7.4/10. Also, 95 per cent of Google users have liked season 2 of this animated series as well. Take a look at the recently released trailer for the season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

