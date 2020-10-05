Money Heist's Professor Vs 3 Idiots' Professor: Netflix Viral Video Has Netizens Laughing

Money Heist's professor has been winning hearts ever since the series first streamed in 2017. Alvaro Morte has become a heartthrob in no time with people wishing the smart and intelligent character was their professor. Recently, a viral video posted by Netflix has been making rounds of the internet for the perfect visual representation of this situation. Here's what this is about.

Money Heist's professor vs 3 Idiots' professor

On Netflix India's official Instagram page, they posted a video meme showing the kind of professor Indian kids want versus the one they get. The first snippet shows Money Heist's professor walking in style with his gang. He is flanked on either side by Nairobi and Moscow. In the second snippet, 3 Idiot's professor Virus is seen cycling away with the perpetual frown gracing his face.

Adding a caption to the post, Netflix wrote, "Us to Virus: Bella jao, Bella jao, Bella jao jao jao!". Many fans of the movie and the series took to the comment section to tag their friends and recall fond memories from their college days. However, one among them also suggested that they would rather have Walter White from Breaking Bad as their professor. Check out the posts and the comments here:

In other news, fans are waiting anxiously for Money Heist season 5 which will be the last season in the series as revealed by the makers. The fate of the Professor is yet undecided as Alicia Sierra found out his hideout and held him at gunpoint at the end of season four. Meanwhile, Nairobi died after being shot by Gandía and the gang chant "For Nairobi" as they vow to win at the end of this. The last season premiered in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Money Heist season 5, is expected to premiere some time in 2021. The shooting had been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a couple of weeks back, Alvaro Morte who plays Money heist's professor had posted a picture on the sets indicating that the shooting has resumed.

Many fan theories have sprung up ever since the last season was released. Many suggest that Alicia Sierra is only pretending to be pregnant to draw out sympathy or hide bigger secrets of her past. Others say that she was the wife of the late Berlin who appeared earlier in season 3 during a wedding scene. Some have also said that the Professor might die at the end of Money Heist season 5.

