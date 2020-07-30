Will There Be Another Season Of 'Yellowstone'? Find If The Show Is Returning For Season 4

In recent times, The Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has become one of the most talked-about shows. Yellowstone TV series first premiered in 2018 and quickly climbed the stairs of popularity to become a fan favourite. Having the Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner in the lead role has added to the acclaim that the show is receiving. Yellowstone Season 3 was released on June 21, 2020. Find out, “Will there be another season of Yellowstone?”

Will there be another season of Yellowstone?

Although Yellowstone Season 3 is still underway, reports indicate that the drama show has already been picked up for a fourth season. In fact, it might come as a surprise to a lot of fans that Yellowstone Season 4 had been confirmed months ago. The Paramount Network reportedly confirmed Yellowstone Season 4 before the premiere of season 3.

According to the sources of a media portal, Paramount Network signed a deal with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan to work with the network on various new projects. Yellowstone Season 4 was included in that list. Media reports have also claimed that the pact signed is well into eight figures.

Reports also suggest that popular American film producer David Glasser and his 101 Studios will be the executive producer for all projects under the deal.

When will Yellowstone Season 4 release?

Given that Yellowstone Season 3 episodes are still being released on a weekly basis on The Paramount Network, it is going to be sometime before season four releases. Considering the fact that Yellowstone Season 4 filming hasn’t even started yet, a delay can be expected before the season is ready for a release. Moreover, further delays in filming can be expected due to COVID-19 lockdown. Thus, Yellowstone Season 4 is likely to release towards the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

Yellowstone Emmys Nomination: Why are Yellowstone fans unhappy?

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced on July 28 and many shows such as The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Stranger Things were nominated for “Outstanding Drama Series”. However, fans of Yellowstone TV series were shocked and even furious to see that their favourite series did not receive a single Emmy nomination this year. Surprisingly, Yellowstone has not received any Emmy nomination so far.

According to the sources of a media portal, many critics have claimed that Yellowstone is one of the best shows on television. The show is critically acclaimed for its writing and amazing performances by its cast. On IMDb ratings, Yellowstone has scored 8.5 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has scored 83 per cent in Audience Score.

