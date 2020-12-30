Will There Be Third Season Of 'The Spanish Princess'? Here Is What Makers Say

The Spanish Princess is a popular historical drama series developed by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham. The second season about Queen Catherine ended on November 29th, 2020. While the two seasons of the show are available to watch on Sony Liv, fans of the show have been wondering if the show will be renewed for season 3. Here is more information about the same, read on to know more about the Spanish Princess Season 3.

Will there be a third season of the Spanish Princess

A report in Cheatsheet states that The Spanish Princess shall not return for the next season. According to the media portal, when the second season of the show was being filmed, the makers, Starz, had stated that the second season would be the conclusion of Catherine’s story. However, the media portal also claims that though the story of Princess Catherine has ended, the show makers might return with another story.

The Spanish Princess series will not be renewed

Reportedly, Starz is planning a new series based on the life of another royal, who is most likely to be a famous queen. According to the Cheatsheet, the next series shall most likely be inspired by the life of Eleanor of Aquitaine. She was the queen consort of both France and England in the 12th century.

Reportedly, the show is an adaptation of Alison Weir’s biography of Eleanor that published in 1999, and its companion novel Captive Queen.

In the past, Starz has created three series about the women of the English royal family. The stories have mostly been around the time of the Wars of the Roses and the early years of the Tudor dynasty.

Starz’s show The White Queen was based on Queen Elizabeth Woodville. She was the wife of Edward IV. The show also revolved around Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville, who was the mother of Henry VII and the wife of Richard III respectively. The Spanish Princess, however, focused on Catherine and all the three characters were adapted from historical novels by Phillippa Gregory.

The Spanish Princess season 2 review

The show has received 6.8 rating on IMDb by over 4,800 users. On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season has got 50% audience score.

