'Undekhi' Trailer Out: Makers Ask 'Can You Unsee What You Just Saw?', Watch

After the success of Your Honor, the over-the-top streaming platform SonyLIV is back with yet another web-series titled Undekhi. The edgy crime thriller is directed by Ashish R. Shukla and is produced by Applause entertainment by Siddharth Sengupta's Edgestorm Productions and is slated to premiere on the OTT streaming platform on July 10, 2020. Earlier today, the makers of the film launched the trailer of the web-series across all social media platforms.

SonyLIV released 'Undekhi' trailer

The 45-seconds-long trailer of the SonyLIV Originals Undekhi gave fans a sneak peek into the web series which showcased a shocking visual of a girl being shot amid a wedding celebration. However, the brutal murder of the girl did not seem to stop the wedding festivities. Based on a true event, the trailer sheds light on the haunting reality of society.

The Ashish R. Shukla directorial stars an ensemble cast of supremely talented actors comprising Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues of this crime thriller have been penned by the versatile actor Varun Badola who garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience for his stellar performance as Kaashi in SonyLIV'S recently released hit drama web series titled Your Honor.

Sharing the trailer, they captioned it, "An unimaginable act in a world driven by power!

Can you unsee what you just saw?

Presenting #Undekhi - a #SonyLIVOriginals, streaming from 10th July."

Undekhi web series plot

SonyLIV recently released an intriguing short trailer of their upcoming web series Undekhi across social media platforms. Undekhi is a psychological crime thriller which is set in West Bengal. In the first look teaser of the web series, a couple of police officers are shown investigating a murder in the jungle of Sunderbans. They visit the jungle along with the locals there to find a mutilated dead body of a police officer, Dibakar Sarkar.

When the dead body is located, locals inform Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is investigating the case, that the dead body is at least 2-3 days old. Later, they also find out that two girls are missing from a nearby tribal village. To add more chill and give a thrill to their audience, SonyLIV now released a trailer showcasing the brutal murder of a dancer at a wedding celebration and mentioned that it is based on a true story. However, the connection between both the cases and other twists will all unfold on July 10 as Undekhi premiers on SonyLIV.

