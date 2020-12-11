Winx Club: Netflix Announces The Release Date Of Fate: The Winx Saga, Check Out

Netflix has recently revealed the first trailer of Winx Club, which is a remake of the Italian cartoon. The original show premiered in 2004 and ran for five years till 2009 before Nickelodeon produced it for an American audience in 2010. However, it did not garner a positive response from Winx Club fans, who loved and watched the animated series their whole childhood.

According to the description by Netflix, “Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence”. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the Winx Club release date. Check out:

Winx Club release date and trailer out now

Winx Club is a renowned Italian animated series, which marked its premiere in 2004. It revolves around a group of fairies at the Alphea Academy. However, female lead Bloom is not aware of her superpowers before she helps a fairy in trouble. Later on, she gets into another world and learns more about herself, besides meeting new friends. The new series is an adaptation of the same. The makers have announced the Winx Club release date to be January 22, 2021, Friday.

The Winx Club live-action trailer has garnered a mixed response from the viewers. Upon its release on December 11, 2020, Friday, fans expressed their views on the micro-blogging platform. They took to Twitter and shared a series of responses through their handles. Some of them criticised the casual outfits as compared to the animated series, while others created memes out of them. Here are some of the tweets that you must check out right away.

whoever's in charge of this casting and costume design I'll see you in hell 🤡 #WinxClub #Winxnetflix pic.twitter.com/14WDRTe58Q — absolute fuckin dumbass (@luigifleshlight) December 10, 2020

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Winx Club live-action trailer

Winx Club stars Abigail Cowen in the lead role as Bloom. It also features Hanna van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Elisha Applebaum, Eliot Salt, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Eve Best, Robert James-Collier, Josh Cowdery, Alex Macqueen, and Eva Birthistle as supporting stars. Check out the trailer below:

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Also read: What's Leaving Amazon Prime In November 2020? Here Are All Films & Shows Leaving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.