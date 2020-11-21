'Wipeout' Contestant Passes Away After Competing In Obstacle Course; Details Inside

Recently, a contestant passed away on the much-acclaimed Wipeout reboot show that was hosted by the WWE Superstar John Cena after completing an obstacle course. This tragic news was first reported by TMZ, who had been informed by their police sources that they had received a cardiac arrest call before noon on Wednesday.

It was also reported that the on-site medics of the show had been attending to the contestant who complained of chest pain after completing the obstacle. The doctors then brought the contestant to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

How did the Wipeout contestant die?

The Wipeout Contestant, who was in his 30s, was declared dead shortly before 7 p.m. in a hospital on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. The cause of death has not been revealed, and the name of the man has been withheld. TMZ also confirmed that Wipeout had followed all safety protocols, such as administering a medical examination for all contestants before they were allowed to participate.

Two people close to the production said the man had ended the show's course in Santa Clarita, California, when he needed medical attention. He was treated by the on-site medical personnel before the paramedics arrived and brought him to the hospital. Reportedly, the show stopped its production on Thursday and Friday and has also reportedly planned an off next week.

Endemol Shine released a statement saying that they offer their heartfelt condolences to the family and their thoughts are with them at this time.

John Cena was introduced as co-host of Wipeout along with comedian Nicole Byer after being rebooted by TBS after a successful run on ABC from 2008 to 2014. Cena is also the Executive Producer of the show. TBS also said in a statement that they are devastated to have learned of the contestant's passing and expressed their deepest sympathy for the family.

