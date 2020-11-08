Sean Connery To Nikki McKibbin: List Of Popular Hollywood Celebs' Deaths In 2020

This year has been one of the toughest years as we have lost many notable celebs who were precious gems in Hollywood. These actors not only gained popularity for their work but also won hearts of millions of people in all the countries. Here's the list of some of the Hollywood stars who passed away in 2020. The list includes Eddie Hassell, Nikki McKibbin and more.

Eddie Hassell

Eddie Hassell was an American actor, popular for his roles in Surface and Devious Maids. He died at the age of 30 after being shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas. He played Phil Nance in Surface for which he received the Young Artist Award in 2006. He was also featured in The Kids Are All Right in 2010, Jobs in 2013 and Bomb City in 2017.

Nikki McKibbin

Nikki was a rock music singer and a songwriter who was a part of the American Idol season 1 in 2002. She died on November 1, 2020 at 42 after suffering from brain aneurysm. Nikki appeared in several reality shows such as Reality TV Stars, Battle of the Network Reality Stars, E! Entertainment and Kill Reality. She married Craig Sadler and had a son Tristen Cole Langley.

Sean Connery

Scottish actor Sean, best known for the role of James Bond, died at the age of 90 on October 31, 2020, due to a long illness. He starred in seven Bond movies between 1962 and 1983. Recognised for his incredible performances, he bagged two BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globes Awards, Cecil B DeMille Award and a Henrietta Award.

Leanza Cornett

Crowned as Miss Florida in 1992 and Miss America in 1993, Leanza died at the age of 49 on October 28, 2020. She was hospitalised for a head injury incurred in a fall at her home in Florida. Leanza played the first live-action version of Ariel in The Little Mermaid in 1991. She hosted several TV shows such as Entertainment Tonight, Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire. She had two sons- Kai and Avery whom she shared with ex-husband Mark Steines.

James Redford

James was a filmmaker who died on October 16, 2020, at the age of 58 due to bile-duct cancer in his liver. His popular movies and documentaries include Cowboy Up, The Big Picture; Rethinking Dyslexia, Paper Tigers, Resilence, Happening and Where The Past Begins. He was married to Kyle Redford in 1988 and had two children Dylan and Lena.

Chadwick Boseman

Popular for his superhero role Black Panther, Chadwick was an American actor who died at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020 due to complications related to colon cancer. He starred in blockbuster movies such as Gods of Egypt, Captain America: Civil War, Avenger: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He playing historical roles in Get on Up (2014) as singer James Brown and Marshall (2017) as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

