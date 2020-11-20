'Sacred Games 2' Episodes: See A Complete Episode List Of This Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer

Sacred Games season 2 was widely anticipated by the fans of the show. Sacred Games season 2 released on August 15, 2020, on the streaming giant Netflix. After the first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, fans of the show also discussed the plotline of the second season on social media. Sartaj's character played Saif Ali Khan highly intrigued the audiences as well. This article provides all the information to those who wanted to know, “How many episodes are there in Sacred Games 2?”

How many episodes are there in Sacred Games 2?

Sacred Games 2 episodes were also released in one go on Netflix. Like its first season, Sacred Games 2 also had eighth episodes. All the Sacred Games 2 episodes lasted for about 40 to 55 minutes, except the last episode whose duration was 58 minutes.

Sacred Games 2 episodes list

Episode 1 - Matsya (56 minutes)

Episode 2 - Siduri (48 minutes)

Episode 3 - Apasmara (52 minutes)

Episode 4 - Bardo (54 minutes)

Episode 5 - Vikarna (48 minutes)

Episode 6 - Azrael (41 minutes)

Episode 7 - Torino (47 minutes)

Episode 8 - Radcliffe (58 minutes)

The plot of Sacred Games

This gangster drama series is based on the novel authored by Vikram Chandra that goes by the same name. It revolves around the fictional character Ganesh Gaitonde who’s one phone call to the police inspector Sartaj starts a chain of events. At the end of season one, Gaitonde helped in destroying the city of Mumbai. But at the end of season two, he wanted to help save it. The series keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.

The cast of Sacred Games

The cast of Sacred Games was a star-studded affair. It included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Thapa, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Aamir Bashir and Jatin Sarna. The series is created by Vikramaditya Motwane. The first season was directed by Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. The second season was directed by Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Sacred Games 2 episodes are shot in Delhi, Mombasa, Nairobi, Cape Town and Johannesburg. The performance of the cast is widely appreciated by audiences and critics as well.

Image courtesy- @sacredganes_tv Instagram

