'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Again By A Week, Film Pushed To Late March 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most awaited American monster movies of 2021. Soon after Warner Bros announced that the release date for the movie has been moved ahead by two months, there have now been news that the Godzilla vs. Kong release date will be pushed by a week. Read further ahead to know more about the Godzilla vs. Kong release date.

Godzilla vs. Kong release date moves back

It was reported only last week that the Godzilla vs. Kong release date has been moved ahead by two months. The upcoming face-off drama that was expected to release on May 21, 2021 was announced to be released on March 26, 2021. But, according to reports from Variety, Warner Bros have postponed the domestic premiere of the film by another week. Now, Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing on March 31, 2021, in the theatres and on the streaming platform, HBO Max.

It will be premiering internationally (places where HBO Max isn’t available) before North America, on March 26, 2021 itself. The project is made on a total budget of $160 million making it difficult for this science fiction adventure to earn profits by the concept of “movie ticket sales” alone. But, it is being expected that the audience overseas will be the saving grace for the movie as they love watching monster fiction drama.

Also, as HBO Max is only available in the United States, people from around the world will have no option but to watch it in the theatres.

About Godzilla vs. Kong cast and plot

The monster verse film is directed by Adam Wingard and is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla vs. Kong cast has Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters. The Godzilla vs. Kong plot will be revolving around Godzilla and Kong, who get to know about their ancient past and decide to fight each other.

The shooting for the movie was wrapped up back in April 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong was initially set to be released in November 2020. But, the release date for the movie had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The Godzilla vs. Kong release date is now set on March 26, 2021, internationally and March 31, 2021, domestically.

