'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's Lifetime Collection Revealed

Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay's Master has been performing exceptionally well at the box office after releasing on the big screen on 13 January 2021. As a result of the successful theatrical run, on Wednesday, the makers of the action-thriller announced premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021. However, the film has done its work in over a two-week run as Master box office collection is recorded to be more than a whopping ₹185 crores domestically and ₹225 crores internationally, suggests a report by Pinkvilla.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master box office collection final verdict

Although the announcement of Master on Amazon Prime took fans by surprise as it comes after a span of 16 days from its theatrical release, its box office collection amid release during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic is even more astonishing. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the film, which was made on a huge budget of ₹96 crores, has minted over ₹185 crores domestically in a 16-day-run at the silver screens. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the film has already grossed more than ₹225 crores internationally, emerging as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Even though it was quite a difficult task for the distributors of Master to recover the huge investment on which the film was acquired, Master has managed to do the unexpected with its jaw-dropping box office collection. With its exceptional commercial success, no distributor of the Tamil film has reportedly incurred a loss. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has not only managed to get the audience back to the theatres but has also set a benchmark for other films across the country.

Master's domestic distributor share stands at ₹100 crores while its worldwide distributor share is ₹118 crores, against the mammoth investment of ₹96 crores. Thus, it has resulted in a recovery of around 125 per cent. Master is undeniably the highest-grossing film to have released amid the pandemic and it'll be exciting for cinephiles to find out which Indian film will cross the box office success of the Tamil action thriller in the coming days.

