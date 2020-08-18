'Yellowstone' Cast's Net Worth Proves That 'no One Can Mess With Them', Details Inside

Yellowstone is an American TV drama series which has been created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The show is currently running its 3rd season and is widely popular among the fans of Neo-western drama shows. Here is the net worth of the cast of the series.

Yellowstone’s cast’s Net worth

Kevin Costner’s net worth

Kevin Costner has portrayed the character of John Dutton in the series. The 65 year-old actor has worked in many movies and series, most of which became very popular as well. He has worked in The Bodyguard, Waterworld, Dances with Wolves among others. The actor has won two academy awards for Dances with Wolves. According to Wideopencountry.com, Kevin Costner’s net worth is a whopping sum of $250 million.

Read Also | How To Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 3? Read To Know Where This Series Is Available To Watch

Kelly Reilly's net worth

Kelly Reilly is an English actor and has portrayed the role of Beth Dutton in this series. She has performed in movies like Flight, Eden Lake, Pot Luck and Sherlock Holmes. The actor is very popular among her fans and has a net worth of $5 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Read Also | As Yellowstone Honours Wilford Brimley, Here's All You Need To Know About The Actor

Luke Grimes’s net worth

Luke Grimes has portrayed the character of Kayce Dutton in the series. The actor is best known for films like American Sniper and Fifty Shades of Grey film series. According to Looper.com, his net worth is around $500 thousand.

Cole Hauser’s net worth

Cole Hauser is an American actor who has portrayed the role of Rip Wheeler in the series. The 45 year old actor is popularly known for his work in films like Good Will Hunting, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Pitch Black, Tears of The Sun. According to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of the actor is around $ 9 million.

Wes Bentley's net worth

Wes Bentley has portrayed the character of Jamie Dutton in the show Yellowstone. The actor is very popular in the Hollywood film industry and is known for his performances in films like, American Beauty, Ghost Rider, The Hunger Games, Interstellar. In fact, his performance in American Beauty earned him a nomination for a BAFTA Award for Supporting Actor. According to celebritynetworth.com, Wes Bentley’s net worth is around $ 3 million.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Read Also | 'Yellowstone' Season 3 Spoilers: What Happened To Teeter On The Drama Series?

Read Also | Ellen DeGeneres Show's Former Employee Compares Work Culture To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.