Ellen DeGeneres Show's Former Employee Compares Work Culture To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show is known for being a fun chat show that comes included with games and dancing. But earlier this month, Variety reported that some people close to the show's production have claimed that the work culture at The Ellen DeGeneres Show is toxic. These reports further led to Warner Bros conducting an investigation into the matter. Now, a former employee has compared the work culture to the cult film The Devil Wears Prada.

Ellen DeGeneres' former employee compares work culture to a film

A former camera assistant who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show told the hosts of an Australian radio show that her year spent working with the show was 'tortuous'. She added that people only continued to work there to boost up their resume. The person on the condition of anonymity further told the magazine that the work culture reminded her of the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

ALSO READ | Reese Witherspoon Empowers Young 'black & Brown Women'; Cites Kamala Harris' Example

She added that everyone was just trying to make it to the end of the year. She further added that working on the show is just a 'badge of honour'. Stating that she worked there for over a year, the woman said there is a culture of competition on the show. She further added that the employees are constantly reminded that the show will go on with or without them.

The woman further said that she found it disappointing that people were being so reluctant in believing the victims. She revealed that the film industry was hard that the people on the show were constantly working 10 hours every day. Adding that it was more than that, the former employee said that they were being denied basic rights like being paid for overtime and asking for water on a hot day. She further revealed when they did ask for that, they were shown the door.

ALSO READ | The Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive Producer Says, "Nobody Is Going Off The Air"

She also told the Australian hosts that the employees were not even allowed to be in the same room as Ellen DeGeneres. The woman said that most people were told that they need to leave as soon as Ellen enters the room. She further revealed that there were times when her bodyguards would come first so that the crew would know that it is time to leave. She also added that she has never even met Ellen and that the comedian has no idea who most of her staff is.

ALSO READ | What Happened To Ellen Degeneres Show? Know What Trouble The Popular Talk Show Is Facing

ALSO READ | Singer Katy Perry Comes To Ellen DeGeneres' Defense Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.