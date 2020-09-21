'Stranger Things' Has Set A Tentative Date To Resume Shooting For Its Fourth Season

Netflix’s supernatural American drama, Stranger Things was in the early stages of shooting the fourth season of the show when Netflix suspended filming and television production on March 13, 2020, due to the global pandemic. But, there has been news that a tentative date for resuming the shooting of Stranger Things has been decided and the show is preparing to go back into production. Read further ahead to know more.

Netflix’s Stranger Things is all set to resume shooting

According to reports from Deadline, the hugely popular American drama, Stranger Things has set September 28, 2020, as the date to resume shooting for its upcoming fourth season in Georgia. Keeping the global pandemic in mind, any production date set during the pandemic is tentative and subject to change. Netflix renewed the contract for the supernatural drama’s fourth season in September 2019, when it also closed a major overall deal with the Duffer Brothers. When asked about it, Netflix declined to comment.

Stranger Things is created by Matt and Ross Duffer and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the show, alongside its executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson. At the end of Stanger Things season 3, following the explosion aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons (Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) out of the Indiana town in order to start a new life. There is a huge jump in the geographical angle of the show in the final scene, that takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American”.

According to reports from Deadline, on February 14, 2020, The Duffer Brothers wrote a note to the fans of the show, accompanying the release of the first Season 4 teaser. The note revealed the fate of David Harbour’s character in the upcoming season. The note read, “We’re to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper”.

