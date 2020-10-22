You Season 3 To Star Scott Speedman As Matthew, Fans Guess What His Plot May Be

Netflix recently announced that actor Scott Speedman will be seen as a new character in You Season 3 on Twitter. They also gave a hint as to which character Scott will be seen playing on the show. Take a look at their tweet and read more about the show in the article below.

You Season 3 cast includes Scott Speedman

Scott Speedman has joined the cast of YOU Season 3!



He’ll play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath pic.twitter.com/EYp7Xfg65u — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 21, 2020

In the tweet, Netflix mentioned that Scott Speedmanhas 'joined the cast of YOU Season 3!'. They further mentioned that Scott will play the role of Mattew. Matthew will be a - 'a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath'. Netflix also added a monochrome picture of Scott with the post.

Many fans liked and re-tweeted the post. Most fans speculated who Matthew would be in their tweet. One fan added - 'He’s gonna be the husband of whoever that woman was that Joe saw through the fence at the end of last season' (sic). Another fan added that Mathew also seems to be a stalker and that would more fun twists in the show. Take a look at fan reaction to the news:

That’s the new girl husband??? He a stalker too huh!!! Him and joe gon have to stalker battle!! — gholish👻 (@JMWrightt) October 22, 2020

I don't know how Joe is going to kill him but he's definitely not staying for long pic.twitter.com/yRitaiHuWu — Karabo M (@KayMarule) October 21, 2020

He’s gonna be the husband of whoever that woman was that Joe saw through the fence at the end of last season 👀 — Acacia Savanna 🍯 (@uhhcacia) October 21, 2020

You is a Netflix show that is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. It is further produced by Warner Horizon Television, in association with Alloy Entertainment and A&E Studios. Season 1 of the show is based on a book called You by Caroline Kepnes. The book about a bookstore owner who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck and goes to many lengths to stay together with her. You Season 3 release date is set in 2021.

The show started streaming internationally on December 26, 2018. It became one of the most-watched shows on the platform. Take a look at the cast:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck

Luca Padovan as Paco

Zach Cherry as Ethan

Image: @aseriesaday Instagram

