On Parineeti Chopra's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Ishaqzaade' Actor

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today, on October 22. The actor made her acting debut with 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her first major breakthrough came in with the movie Ishaqzaade. The actor was widely appreciated for her performance. The actor rose to prominence with movies like Shudh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, and Meri Pyaari Bindu among others.

Parineeti Chopra has also tried her hand at playback singing. The actor is currently gearing up for a biographical movie based on Saina Nehwal and a Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train. On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies and facts.

Parineeti Chopra trivia quiz

1. Which among these is the debut film of Parineeti Chopra?

Golmaal Again

Kesari

Shuddh Desi Romance

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

2. Which movie featured Parineeti Chopra alongside Arjun Kapoor?

Namaste England

Kesari

Ishaqzaade

Hasee To Phasee

3. Which movie starred Parineeti Chopra alongside Sushant Singh Rajput?

Hasee Toh Phasee

Ishaqzaade

Shuddh Desi Romance

Golmaal Again

4. Can you guess this Parineeti Chopra movie with the plot, “a story of Gullu, a Hyderabadi girl frustrated with dowry-seeking men and Taru (a charming Lucknawi cook), who crush old-fashioned world-view”?

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Daawat-e-Ishq

Shuddh Desi Romance

Hasee Toh Phasee

5. Which song marked the debut of Parineeti Chopra in playback singing?

Haareya

Khadke Glassy

Ye Jawaani Teri

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

6. Which movie featured Parineeti Chopra alongside Ayushmann Khurrana?

Namaste England

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Meri Pyaari Bindu

7. Which movie marked the collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar?

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar

Kesari

Namaste England

Meri Pyaari Bindu

8. Which movie earned Parineeti Chopra a National Film Award?

Ishaqzaade

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Kesari

Jabariya Jodi

9. In which year was Parineeti Chopra appointed the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ campaign?

2013

2014

2015

2016

10. Which singing reality show was judged by Parineeti Chopra?

Indian Idol

Sa Re Ga ma Pa

India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj

Singing star

Parineeti Chopra's trivia quiz - Answers

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Ishaqzaade

Shuddh Desi Romance

Daawat-e-Ishq

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Kesari

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

2015

India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj

