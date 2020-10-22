On Parineeti Chopra's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Ishaqzaade' Actor

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today, on October 22. The actor made her acting debut with 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her first major breakthrough came in with the movie Ishaqzaade. The actor was widely appreciated for her performance. The actor rose to prominence with movies like Shudh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, and Meri Pyaari Bindu among others.
Parineeti Chopra has also tried her hand at playback singing. The actor is currently gearing up for a biographical movie based on Saina Nehwal and a Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train. On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies and facts.
Parineeti Chopra trivia quiz
1. Which among these is the debut film of Parineeti Chopra?
- Golmaal Again
- Kesari
- Shuddh Desi Romance
- Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
2. Which movie featured Parineeti Chopra alongside Arjun Kapoor?
- Namaste England
- Kesari
- Ishaqzaade
- Hasee To Phasee
3. Which movie starred Parineeti Chopra alongside Sushant Singh Rajput?
- Hasee Toh Phasee
- Ishaqzaade
- Shuddh Desi Romance
- Golmaal Again
4. Can you guess this Parineeti Chopra movie with the plot, “a story of Gullu, a Hyderabadi girl frustrated with dowry-seeking men and Taru (a charming Lucknawi cook), who crush old-fashioned world-view”?
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
- Daawat-e-Ishq
- Shuddh Desi Romance
- Hasee Toh Phasee
5. Which song marked the debut of Parineeti Chopra in playback singing?
- Haareya
- Khadke Glassy
- Ye Jawaani Teri
- Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin
6. Which movie featured Parineeti Chopra alongside Ayushmann Khurrana?
- Namaste England
- Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar
- Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
Also Read| Parineeti Chopra shares Amaal Malik's story of prasing her film's song 'Teri Mitti'
7. Which movie marked the collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar?
- Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar
- Kesari
- Namaste England
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
8. Which movie earned Parineeti Chopra a National Film Award?
- Ishaqzaade
- Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
- Kesari
- Jabariya Jodi
Also Read| Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur show off their culinary skills; see video
9. In which year was Parineeti Chopra appointed the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ campaign?
10. Which singing reality show was judged by Parineeti Chopra?
- Indian Idol
- Sa Re Ga ma Pa
- India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj
- Singing star
Also Read| Parineeti Chopra says 'waiting' as she poses on couch, fans ask 'for whom?'
Parineeti Chopra's trivia quiz - Answers
- Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
- Ishaqzaade
- Shuddh Desi Romance
- Daawat-e-Ishq
- Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
- Kesari
- Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
- 2015
- India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj
Also Read| Parineeti Chopra says 'DND' as she embarks on a vacation mode
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.