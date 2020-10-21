'Tremors: Shrieker Island' Cast Net Worth Will Leave You 'shaken'; See Details

Netflix recently released the seventh instalment of Tremors, titled Tremors: Shrieker Island. The film has been gaining popularity among the fans and the cast of the film includes Michael Gross, Jon Heder, Jackie Cruz, Richard Brake, and Caroline Langrishe in pivotal characters. Here is information about the Tremors Shriker Island Cast's net worth of the cast of the film, read on.

Tremors Shrieker Island cast's net worth

Michael Gross’ net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Michael Gross’ net worth is $ 5 million, which when converted to INR is over Rs 36 crores. The actor portrayed the character of Burt Gummer in the film and in the 7th instalment, his character dies. Michael debuted as an actor in A Girl Named Sooner in the year 1975 and has been a part of the Tremors franchise since the beginning.

Jackie Cruz’s net worth

According to Allstarbio.com, Jackie Cruz’s net worth is around $1 million, which is over Rs 7 crores when converted to INR. The actor has portrayed the character of Freddie in Tremors and was received well by fans and critics alike. The actor has been featured in a number of films and series including A Nice Girl Like You, Orange Is The New Black, Lansky and Faraway Eyes.

Jon Heder’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Jon Heder’s net worth is $ 15 million, which is over Rs 110 crores when converted to INR. has portrayed the character of Jimmy in the Tremors franchise and was received well by fans and critics alike. He has been a part of films and series like Blades of Glory, Napolean Dynamite, School for Scoundrels and Surf’s Up.

Cassie Clare’s net worth

The net worth of Cassie Clare is under observation as the actor is private about her personal life. In the movie Tremors, the actor has portrayed the character of Anna. She has been featured in films like Bulletproof 2, Death Race, What Happened to Monday and Maigret in Montmartre in the past.

Richard Brake’s Net worth

According to Ilodnetworth.com, Richard Brake’s Net worth is $8 million, which is over Rs 58 crores when converted to INR. The actor has been seen in movies like 31, 3 From Hell, Doom, Batman Begins and Hannibal Rising and he was well received in these roles by fans and critics. In tremors, the actor portrayed the character of Bill.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

