Young Sheldon Cast - Here's A List Of All The Actors And The Characters They Play

Young Sheldon is an American sitcom, a spin-off made on the early life of the quirky and witty ‘The Big Bang Theory’ character Sheldon Cooper. The show dives into the character building of Sheldon Cooper. The Big Bang Theory is an American sitcom which ran for 12 seasons. The show ended in the year 2019.

The story of The Big Bang Theory revolves around a bunch of scientists who move across the hall from a beautiful aspiring actor. The show became a huge hit globally and one of the reasons for its success was the eccentric character of Sheldon Cooper. Cooper is a Caltech theoretical physicist, who is set in his way.

The increasing fan base for Sheldon’s character gave the creators an idea for the spin-off. Young Sheldon gives the fans an idea about the character's young days. Sheldon is a child prodigy and was smart since his childhood, solving college-level math problems at the age of 10. The show is about the family of Sheldon and most of the Young Sheldon actors are young but quite promising. Read about the cast of Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon Cast

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Iain Armitage plays the lead role among the Young Sheldon cast. The actor plays the most challenging role of the show. Iain is 12 years old, the actor fits into the character of Sheldon Cooper almost perfectly and is a fan favourite.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Zoe Perry plays the role of Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mother. Mary's character in the show is also very unique as she is shown as a devout Christian who loves her family a lot. She is the only person who can get through to Sheldon in the show. Zoe Perry is popular for her recurring roles in The Family and Scandal as well.

Lance Barber as George Cooper

George Cooper is Sheldon's father in the show. Played by Lance Barber, George Cooper is shown as a typical Texan man who loves beer and sports. The character is also an American Football coach in the same school his children study at.

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Raegan Revord is also a 12-year-old young actor. She plays the role of Missy Cooper, Sheldon Cooper's twin sister. Missy's character is nothing like her twin brother's and the amazing sibling banter is fun to watch for a lot of fans of the show.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

Montana Jordan plays the role of Georgie Cooper in the show. Georgie Cooper is the eldest son of George and Mary. He is shown as Sheldon's elder brother but again isn't quite intellectually blessed like his younger sibling. Georgie is shown as a typical teenage boy who cares about his looks, girls, sports and making quick money.

Other recurring actors and characters of the show

Annie Potts can be seen playing the role of Meemaw. She is Mary's mother who lives across the street from the Coopers. Dr Sturgis is a college professor and is similar to Sheldon's character in many ways but is older. Dr Sturgis is played by Wallace Shawn.

