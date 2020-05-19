Sania Mirza Aces Acting Like The Big Bang Theory's Penny With Perfection; Watch Video

While the WTA Tour season has been put on hold for an extended period, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been keeping herself busy on social media platform TikTok and entertaining fans with hilarious videos. In the latest video, the Hyderabadi tennis star is seen taking on the role of Penny from the superhit comedy show The Big Bang Theory. Currently, Sania Mirza is alone with her son Izhaan in Hyderabad while her husband Shoaib Malik is stuck in Pakistan with his family.

Sania Mirza TikTok video: Tennis star portrays the role of The Big Bang Theory character

In the latest Sania Mirza TikTok clip, the 33-year-old is seen enacting the role of the intensely irritated Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco), who fields questions from the show's leading character, Sheldon Cooper. Sania Mirza lip-syncs to an audio clip from an episode of The Big Bang Theory where Penny (Kaley Cuoco), after dislocating her shoulder, responds to Sheldon's typical questions about her medical history.

This Sania Mirza TikTok video has so far collected over 1.6 lakh views and over 17,000 'likes'. Sania Mirza, while sharing the video, wrote she loves Sheldon, adding a laughing face emoji and The Big Bang Theory hashtag to her caption.

Sania Mirza's funny morning TikTok video

Earlier, Sania Mirza made a funny TikTok video in which she can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip. In the video, the 33-year-old can be seen enacting a part where she has to ask a person why he is running at 7 AM in the morning, and if he is being chased. On the response that he is running on purpose, Sania looks at the camera and says “7 in the morning!”

Sania Mirza wins Fed Heart Award

Sania Mirza recently became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. The Hyderabadi tennis star won the award in the Asia/Oceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the total 16,985 votes cast for this year’s three regional Group I nominees.

Along with the award, Mirza also received $2000 as prize money, which she decided to donate for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The tennis star made a comeback in the Fed Cup after four years and helped India qualify for the playoffs for the first time in history.

(IMAGE: SANIA MIRZA / TIKTOK)