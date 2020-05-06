With Rajkummar Rao As Sheldon Cooper, Here Is A Look At 'The Big Bang Theory' Indian Cast

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most successful American sitcoms. The show is created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. The show premiered in the year 2007 and concluded last year, successfully finishing its 12 seasons. The show has enjoyed a massive fan following from all over the world. Every character from the show is adored by the fans for its uniqueness. The dialogues of the show were also enjoyed by the fans. Here is a look at The Big Bang Theory cast if the series is ever made in India.

Rajkummar Rao as Sheldon Cooper

The character of Sheldon Cooper is irreplaceable and holds great importance on the show. Rajkummar Rao is the perfect man to pull off this nerdy and intelligent character. Rajkummar Rao is known for his intense roles but the audience has liked him in lighter roles too in films like Stree, Made In China.

Siddharth as Leonard Hofstadter

Leonard Hofstadter’s character has a different vibe to him and he is madly in love with his neighbour Penny. Siddharth is known for his comic timing and some funny roles. He is the ideal character to breathe life to this character on screen.

Jitendra Kumar as Raj Koothrappali

Raj’s character is the most patient character with Sheldon Cooper. He is also considered as the funniest character on the show. Jitendra Kumar with his amazing dialogue delivery becomes the perfect fit for this role.

Dulquer Salmaan as Howard Wolowitz

Howard Wolowitz’s character started as a creepy and desperate man. Dulquer Salmaan becomes the ideal choice to play this role with his acting prowess.

Priyanka Chopra as Penny

Penny is a character who turns the lives of these nerds upside down. Priyanka Chopra has the looks and charm to pull off this character. She is also known to rock any outfit with ease.

Sara Ali Khan as Amy Farah Fowler

Sara Ali Khan is known for her powerful performances. It would be interesting to see Sara Ali Khan in this not so glamorous character.

Alia Bhatt as Bernadette Rostenkowski

The short-tempered character can be played by Alia Bhatt with the utmost ease. The audience has seen her in Dear Zindagi. She becomes the best person to play the character who keeps Howard on his toes.

Sharman Joshi as Stuart Bloom

Sharman Joshi has given several memorable characters over the years. He is the best choice to play the socially awkward comic book store owner.

