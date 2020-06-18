Your Honor Review: Jimmy Shergill As A Scrupulous Judge Manages To Wring Out Empathy

Crime thrillers seemed to have become of the staples of OTT platforms. After Anushka Sharma's Pataal Lok, SonyLIV has come up with another crime thrillers for the fans of the genre to enjoy. Titled as Your Honor, here's a review of the web series.

Director: Eeshwar Nivas

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati, Pulkit Makol

Producer: Applause Entertainment

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Your Honor plot

The show is based in the northern town of Ludhiana. The plot of Your Honor revolves around a judge, Bishan who is an honest man and believes upholding justice. However, his sense of judgement is put to test when his only son, Abeer gets involved in a hit-and-run case. He now uses several methods to distort facts and mislead the police who are investigating the case. However, the man whom the Abeer injured is the son of a gangster, Satbir who is in prison. But still, the latter vows revenge for the crime committed against his son. Added to the moral dilemma of Bishan is also the fact that his teenage son is not yet over the suicide of his mother and suffers from serious asthma.

Bishan manages to arrange another man, Guddan to take the fall for his son, provided by his friend Kashi. He also appoints his protege Ruma to fight the case for the man. But being a human, Bishan also slips up ever so often creating new hurdles that have to be overcome if he wants his son to escape scot-free. Meanwhile, the inspector in charge of the case is also torn between her sense of duty and maintaining the peace between Satbir and his rival gang leader, Pandit. Thus, the story of Your Honor is essentially about people whose morales are put to test as they become linked by a common thread.

Watch the trailer of Your Honor here:

Also Read: Gulabo Sitabo Review: Amitabh & Ayushmann's Shades Of 'petty' Make The Dramedy Shine

Also Read: Your Honor Review: Netizens Laud Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Court Drama, Say 'maza Aa Gaya'

Your Honor Review

Unlike the other OTT releases, Your Honor is actually a remake of an award-winning Israeli show Kvodo. The show is also being remade in America. The makers of Your Honor has managed to keep almost the entire plot true to the original show.

What works?

Jimmy Shergill as judge Bishan seems to have been made for the role. While at certain moments one might remember the dimpled boy from Mohabbatein who only believes in the power of justice, the show is mostly dominated by the new Jimmy Shergill who can also manage to pull off the role of a judge forced to get his hands dirty to save his only boy. Jimmy Shergill manages to convince his audience that he is Bishan and the audience is almost drawn to empathise and root for this grey character.

Another actor who manages to grab the spotlight as much as Jimmy Shergil is Mita Vashisht. She manages to grab the essence of a small-town female police officer and portray it beautifully on screen. Convincing in her role, Vashisht manages to leave a lasting impression on her audience. She also manages to master the Bhojpuri accent of the police officer who works in an environment surrounded by out and out Punjabis. Vashisht also manages to capture the dilemma of her character who is torn between her respect for Bishan and her disgust for him when she has to pay a hefty price for the same respect.

What doesn't?

Although Jimmy Shergill manages to convince that he is Bishan, a judge who is trying to save his son, his character looks a tad bit unconvincing playing the father. His scenes with his son look forced and most of the time, Jimmy's discomfort playing the father becomes too evident. He rather seems much adept at playing the morally confused judge.

Another issue with Your Honor is that the makers have been extremely true to the original Israeli show. While this works for the show, it also brings to light that it resembles the counterpart too much. Except for the Bhojpuri accent of Mita Vashisht, not much seems to have been added to the Indian version of Your Honor.

Reviewer Rating: 4/5

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Trial Shoot Gets Cancelled Due To Rise In COVID Cases In Hyderabad?

Also Read: Will Michael Douglas Be As Entertaining As Amitabh Bachchan In Hollywood's Gulabo Sitabo?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.