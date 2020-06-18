Your Honor Review: Netizens Laud Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Court Drama, Say 'maza Aa Gaya'

The much-awaited Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Your Honor was finally realised on the Sony Liv app exclusively and fans of the actor were delighted. The show spoke of a law-based drama which revolved around the life of a judge played by Jimmy Sheirgill. The story has a twisted premise which intrigued fans since the trailer was first released by the makers. Now the show is online and fans have reacted to the amazing show.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Illegally Leaks Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

Your Honor fan reactions

Also Read | Latest Marathi Web Series To Launch Is Priya Marathe's 'Kasak'; Details Inside

The story of Your Honor revolves around the life of an honest and just judge who is in a major dilemma. His only son gets involved in a hit and run case thus the judge played by Jimmy Sheirgill tries to distort the facts and mislead the police in this process. The question that the series leaves the audience with is, will the victim's family get justice? Will the police ever find out the truth? And will the judge succeed in saving his son? The family involved in the hit and run case in the series is notorious for many crimes and thus will they take the matter into their own hands?

In a series of mysterious things happening around @SonyLIV hits u with another webseries #YourHonor starring #ATF @jimmysheirgill can't wait to watch. pic.twitter.com/o00BVnyzyk — Sumit KR. Jain (@SumitKRJain2) June 18, 2020

This is my honour.#YourHonor — Harsh Mishra (@harshmishra53) June 18, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Shares Teaser Of His Upcoming Crime-thriller Web Series 'Lalbazaar'

The web series, according to a news portal, has been adapted from an Israeli show which is called Kvodo. The writers of the show have built the story which often seems like a puzzle to viewers. The closer the viewers and characters get to the story, the more twisted it gets and that is something that would keep one hooked on to the show. Writer Ishan Trivedi has dug deep into the dark criminal empire prevalent in some parts of the country and tried to explore it through the web series. The series also highlights the love between a father and a son and the bond they share. Once the series begins, it is quite simple to choose a protagonist and an antagonist. However, things get twisted and thus leave one questioning their own decisions later on. The show keeps the viewers engaged throughout due to the narrative and the climax of each episode. Thus, viewers cannot help but come back for more after each episode.

Also Read | Web Series On Zee5 And Hotstar Co-produced By Rohit KaduDeshmukh To Release Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.