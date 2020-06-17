SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Trial Shoot Gets Cancelled Due To Rise In COVID Cases In Hyderabad?

The number of patients affected by Coronavirus in Hyderabad seems to be on the rise again. Because of this, SS Rajamouli's RRR's trail shoot got cancelled. Here's what happened.

According to reports by an entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli and his RRR team had planned to do a trial shoot for two days. They were supposed to use dupes to ensure that everything was running smoothly according to the rules and regulations set by the Telangana government. The state government had announced last week that film and television shoots may resume.

SS Rajamouli was one of the first people to thank the government for permission. However, with the sudden rise in the number of cases due to Coronavirus in Hyderabad, RRR's trail shoot stands cancelled as of now. The number of Coronavirus cases in the state is presently at 5,406 with 191 dead and 3,027 recovered.

RRR is slated to be SS Rajamouli's next big release after the Baahubali series. DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR, had revealed in an interview with a daily portal that only 25 per cent of the film's shoot is left. After the nationwide lockdown ends and things get back to normal, the remaining shoot will be completed in a set in Hyderabad.

According to reports, RRR's trial shoot was supposed to take place in a gigantic set on the outskirts of the city near Gandipet or at the Aluminium Factory. Sabu Cyril is said to be the creator behind it. Instead of bringing in the actors for RRR's trial shoot, it was supposed to be held with dupes. This was done to ensure the smooth running of SS Rajamouli's production with limited staff and PPE kits, thermometer and hand sanitizers under the guidelines of the Telangana government.

The RRR cast consists of NTR and Ram Charan. The two actors will reportedly play the role of brothers in the portion set in modern times. However, they will play the characters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the throwback portion which will be shown as a flashback. The RRR cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in other important roles. The movie was originally slated to release on January 8, 2021.

In an interview with a daily portal, SS Rajamouli had revealed that RRR is a fictional movie set in pre-independent India, precisely the 1920s. It will be based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries and freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. At the film's launch last year, Rajamouli also said that he wanted to delve into the gaps of these two heroes' lives through his fictional movie. He also wanted to explore the bond that might have been shared by them had they met.

