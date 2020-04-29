Good News: 101-year-old Woman Born During 1918 Flu Pandemic Recovers From COVID-19

A 101-year-old woman is being hailed as “tough” for recovering from coronavirus infection after surviving cancer, miscarriages, internal bleeding, sepsis and even the pandemic in 1918. The North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center shared an image of their resident, Angelina Friedman holding a placard that said she is 101 years old and recovered from COVID-19 infection that is deemed deadly for elderly people. While talking to an international media outlet, Friedman’s daughter, Joanne Merola said her mother “has superhuman DNA”.

According to reports, Friedman is the only one surviving out of her 11 siblings and was born on s ship that was transporting migrants from Italy to New York City amid 1918 flu. According to reports, it is not believed that Friedman contracted the disease that had taken 50 million lives across the world. Now in 2020, the 101-year-old had gone for procedural treatment but then tested positive for coronavirus until April 20. Her story is being widely shared on various social media platforms as "epitome of home". Netizens are not only thanking the service providers for "saving lives" but also admired Friedman's "high spirits".

'Beautiful picture'

Internet users were seen 'loving' Friedman's smile after battling most adversities in life. One of the Facebook users called it as "amazing news" and said it was all the motivation he needed to get through these harsh times of a global health crisis that has now infected over three million people around the world. One of the netizens said, " Think about it. This tough woman lived through and survived the Spanish Flu in 1918-1920 as a baby and survived another pandemic 100 years later." A Facebook user wrote, "Congratulations on overcoming such a terrible obstacle, you look wonderful, God Bless".

Merola commented under her mother's Facebook post, "As her daughter, I want to thank you so much for posting this! I miss my mom, and have been so worried, but I can see in this picture (that I gave consent to North Westchester to use) that she’s feeling much better and in a good state of mind. She’s an amazingly resilient, strong woman."

