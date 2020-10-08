102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin Votes For US Election, Netizens Say 'bless This Democracy'

102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin has cast her vote amid the pandemic and netizens have been praising her dedication. An image of her casting her vote through the mail was photographed and shared by a twitter user who claimed that if she can vote so can the rest of the countrymen. People have since then reacted to the tweet and have been praising Beatrice for her amazing dedication shown towards the ongoing Voting scenario.

102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin votes and earns praises from netizens

According to a report by The Washington Post, 102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin appeared to post her vote through the mail in full protective gear. The lady mentioned that the gear was designed by her grandson and thus, she further expressed her thoughts on the election. She remarked that the current election situation is possibly the most important election of her life. Therefore, it was this thought that motivated her to cast her vote during this season.

Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote! pic.twitter.com/WZHquUoQz5 — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 1, 2020

Speaking about the suit she wore, Beatrice Lumpkin said that she wore a PPE kit which was completely equipped with a fan and a filter. She also added that her grandson also got her a whole pile of reusable gloves, being a former public school teacher from Chicago. The Twitter account for the Chicago Teachers Union shared her image with the message of how one should go out and vote. They also mentioned that if Beatrice can do it then so should the rest. A number of netizens reacted to this tweet and praised Bea in the comments section for her amazing dedication and strong will.

Bless this democracy, and this woman. https://t.co/s2PTN65Md5 — Cara Bertron (@carabertron) October 8, 2020

Her commitment is incredible. I think we'll be okay if everyone is willing to go to these lengths to vote. https://t.co/pKgFDahXGJ — Seth Sykora-Bodie (@SethSykoraBodie) October 7, 2020

Beatrice, you are my hero!! https://t.co/i0os3lvz48 — Malia Jones (@malia_ailam) October 7, 2020

If this woman can get out and mail in her vote, so can you! https://t.co/KZVkTaq5P1 — mommajay (@brendasmith) October 7, 2020

If she can, you can https://t.co/dItJJD3NvJ — Douglas Neff (@ChicagoStang) October 7, 2020

The reason 102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin did not cast her vote directly was due to the fact that health officials have advised the elderly to avoid going out due to a higher risk of contracting the virus. Thus, Beatrice cast her vote through the mail and showed up in a full protective bodysuit. Beatrice herself told the news portal that her family insisted that she take every precaution necessary to keep herself safe amid the ongoing virus.

