Daredevil! 103-year-old Bags Guinness World Record For 'oldest Tandem Parachute Jump'

A 103-year-old man from the United States recently broke the Guinness World Record title for the ‘oldest tandem parachute jump’. Alfred Al Blaschke jumped from a plane flying at a height of 14,000 feet in order to celebrate his twin grandson’s graduation. As Alfred attempted, succeeded and even simultaneously broke the world record, he proved that anyone at any age can be fearless.

While sharing the video in which Alfred could be seen in action, Guinness World Record informed that the 1-3-year-old bagged the world record for being the oldest man to complete a tandem parachute jump. He attempted that 14,000 feet drop at a velocity of 120 miles per hour and he performed the dive with an instructor. According to GWR, Alfred had previously attempted skydiving in 2017 for his 100th birthday and had promised to do it again when his grandsons graduate college.

GWR said, “Three years later, he honored that promise by jumping out of a moving plane at 14,000 feet, as confirmed by Skydive Spaceland manager Thomas Hughes”.

The 103-year-old said he would do it if his grandsons graduated college! 😳 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 3, 2020

The video showed Alfred getting ready and wearing the harness before the jump. He could be seen sitting inside the plane. After reaching the desired height, the 103-year-old and his instructor could then be seen jumping from the plane.

Alfred says everything was ‘perfect’

Alfred jumped with a certified Skydive Spaceland tandem jump instructor, Don Cameron, who took care of the parachute and ensured the safe landing. The entire dive took almost five minutes and Alfred afterwards said, “Everything went perfect”. While speaking to GWR, the ‘daredevil’ said, “Skydiving is a very safe sport these days. Statistically, it’s more dangerous to get snacks out of a vending machine”.

Shared on October 3, the Twitter post has garnered over 170 likes. Internet users loved Alfred’s spirit and they even showered him with praises. While some users congratulated the 103-year-old, others simply wrote they loved it.

Amazing! Congratulations on your achievement 🎓🥇✈️👏💖 — Sonia Tonks (@chicvic007) October 3, 2020

