Good News: Dad Dances To Cheer Up Son; Man Sets Unique Record; Bahrain Prince On Summit

With the pandemic taking its toll on the lives of people, many have been feeling overwhelmed and anxious due to the serious updates. While the news of the death toll can be increasingly upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can fetch the positivity. So here’s a news wrap of some of the awe-inspiring and encouraging stories to drive away gloom and infuse hope amid the pandemic.

Man stacks 46 toilet rolls on head, sets GWR

A British man broke the Guinness World Records after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds. The record was achieved by James "Jay" Rawlings, who also holds a number of records for balancing items on his chin, including a chainsaw, lawnmower, guitar, a chair, baseball bat, among other things. Jay posted a video of himself on Facebook balancing 46 toilet paper rolls as part of the Guinness World Records' weekly challenge.

Pranav Sapra and mum praised on Drew Barrymore show for quality content

Actor Drew Barrymore recently mentioned an Indian mother-son duo who have lately been taking over social media platforms with quality content. On her talk show, The Drew Barrymore show, she spoke about Pranav Sapra and his mother Poonam Sapra who share their views about life and also put up tips on how to live it to the fullest. The international star also read out a few of these messages on her talk show, leaving people all around the world impressed.

Bahrain prince, soldiers first to climb Himalayan summit amid COVID

A group of climbers including a Bahrain prince has reportedly completed the first summit of a Nepal Himalayan peak amid a ban on tourists due to coronavirus pandemic. According to a climbing company ‘Seven Summit Treks’, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) was in dialogue with Nepal to discuss guiding a team of Royal Guard soldiers to the summit of the highest mountain in the world. The team, which includes members of Bahrain Royal Guard, has reportedly climbed the 6,119-metre Lobuche East, one of the two additional climbs to prepare themselves for the Mount Everest expedition.

The team of @BahrainEverest successful climbed Mt. Lobuche 6119m this morning 8:50AM.

This is the first ascent of 2020 in Nepal, due to COVID -19, no mountaineering activities has been made. 🇧🇭 🇳🇵 @NBH_MO @nepalmountains @kpsharmaoli @PradeepgyawaliK @MofaNepal @yogesbhattarai pic.twitter.com/JzVJHYIcG3 — Seven Summit Treks 🇳🇵 (@sst8848) October 3, 2020

Dad pulls groovy moves to uplift son’s spirit outside hospital

A heart-melting and cheering footage of a Texan dad grooving outside the hospital in the parking lot to uplift his son’s spirit as he battles acute lymphocytic leukaemia has brought tears of joy and appreciation on the internet. Shared by the Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on its Facebook handle, the encouraging video shows a ‘not-giving-up’ dad inspiring his son to fight via his confident dance moves that reek of hope as he shakes a leg whilst his son chemotherapy session as he watches from the window. Chuck Yielding was restricted entry with his 14-year-old son Aiden inside the centre due to COVID-19 advisory in place. So the bright father was struck with an idea to motivate his son with some dance moves.

