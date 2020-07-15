Video Of A Lion’s ‘self-care Session’ Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

A 'never before seen' video of a lion, named Hubert, indulging in ‘self-care session’ has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by the Los Angeles Zoo, the short clip surely has a ‘calming’ vibe. In the video, one can see Hubert, the lion enjoying the open. The big cat is seen licking its paws slowly with ease and making the motion highly soothing to watch.

The caption of the post read, “Calming Video: Hubert the Lion's Self-Care Session. We aren’t lion… this video will help you relax. The newest calming video with Hubert the lion”.

READ: Karnataka: Cute Bond Between Baby Elephant And Trainer Wins Internet, Watch Video

READ: ‘Incredible Odds’: Three Ohio Sisters Give Birth On Same Day At Same Hospital

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 9,000 times. With more than 2,300 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens were impressed to see the precision and the ease in which Hubert cleans himself. While one internet user wrote, “He’s primping for the ladies! Handsome fella,” another added, “What a beautiful, strong and handsome face he has! His takin’ care of business is calming me down!”. One Instagrammer also added, “I’m hooked! Count me a Hubert Fan!”. "beautiful creature such a strong handsome lion king he is," added another.

READ: Nagpur Police And NASCAR Take ‘everything Is Cake’ Challenge, Check Hilarious Memes

READ: Elephant Calves' Tussle Over A Treat From The Wilderness Of Kenya Goes Viral On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.