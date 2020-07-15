'Pride of Gujarat': Video of lionesses swimming in Gir forest leaves netizens stunned

A rare video of lionesses swimming across a river in Gujarat has left netizens amused. The 19-sec clip was shared by the Gujarat forest department, who dubbed it as ‘rare visuals’. In the caption, they revealed that ti was shot by a beat officer in East Range near Rawal Dam in Junagadh.

The 19-second video shows three lionesses swimming as they move between riverine islands of a reservoir in Gir Forest. The clip shows the ‘majestic’ beings swimming impeccably in a row. After they reach the land, they calmly shake the water off their body and continue to march ahead.

Rare Visuals !

Lions & Swimming-if you think they can't,pl look at this video.Three lionesses seen swimming as they move between the riverine islands of a reservoir in #GirForest, East Range nr Rawal Dam,#Junagadh. (Video shot by a Beat Guard)@CMOGuj @drrajivguptaias @HoffPccf pic.twitter.com/NFjZgagV3T — GujaratForestDept (@GujForestDept) July 13, 2020

'Pride of Gujarat'

In the caption, the forest department wrote that it was proof that lions could swim. Since shared, the clip had been viewed over 545 times and garnered many likes. One user wrote it was a relishing visual, another wrote that lions were the pride of Gujarat.

In a similar incident, a clip of a lioness opening the door of Safari car has left people with goosebumps. The bone-chilling incident happened when a family was watching a group of lionesses from their safari car in Africa. However, in a surprising move, one lioness got up and eventually moved towards the car. According to the clip, the lioness successfully managed to open the unlocked door of the car.

However, before the lioness could do anything, one of the passengers managed to shut it and lock it. The video was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who warned people that this could happen with anyone and asked them to maintain a safe distance from wild animals.

