Video: 20-year-old Solves Complex Math Problems Within Seconds, Never Went To School

A boy belonging Rajasthan’s Dudu tehsil is now being dubbed as “superhuman” after a video of him mentally solving math problems surfaced. The nearly 2-minute long video shared on Twitter shows the 20-year-old effortlessly calculating hours and days of people’s lives. The amazing clip has captivated everybody with his video clip being viewed over 66.6 thousand times.

'Not been to school'

Shared by user “Teddy”, the video shows Irfan engaging in difficult mathematical calculations and answering the numbers of days and hours a person has lived. Initially in the video, the anchor asks the prodigy to calculate the number of days a 16-year-old had lived. Within seconds, Irrfan correctly answers 4380. The anchor then goes on the ask him a number of an hour and days of random aged people, all of which are answered correctly. The man shooting questions him how was he able to do this, to which he says that it comes authomatically. He also revles that he had never ever been to a dchool or any educational institute.

Hey Twitter do your magic.. find this guy .. superhuman.. pic.twitter.com/9lO5SJHbi9 — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) September 2, 2020

While many doubted if he was from Rajasthan many others said that he was suffering from a mental disorder- autism and wasn’t able to make eye contact. “They are genius in mathematics, “ a user noted. Yet another user joked, “He is smarter than Sharma Ji’s son” Yet a lot of others compared him to Shauntala Devi, Indian mathematical genius and tagging actoress Vidya Balan, who recently played the character on screen.

A user worte, "If someone in and around can really help him it will be appreciated. Talents are meant to be appreciated, preserved and used well for the goodness of humanity." while another worte, "But recently india got world's fastest human calculator after sakuntalal! Kahi wo ye hi toh nhi?" Another owte, "He is suffering with Light Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)."

The way Irfan winking his eyebrows is lit af. He is way smarter then sharmaji son . — Ravish Goswami (@atdrateme) September 2, 2020

I think he is suffering from some slight mental disorder. Which is might active his mathematical superhuman skill. — Pragyan (ପ୍ରଜ୍ଞା) (@PrangyavitSahu) September 2, 2020

He is suffering with Light Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Person with this order has issues in Eye Contact, Social Skills etc but he will be awesome in Mathematics.

Even most mathemetician in past has ASD — Kashif Arif Shamsi (@kashifashamsi) September 2, 2020

Please find this mathematical genius so we can sponsor Master Irfan for higher education? @aamiredresy @anandmahindra https://t.co/bMko5fjcwi — Muhammad Ali (@ViratAbdul) September 2, 2020

Ye to shakuntla devi jaisa lg raha.. wo bhi aise hi calculate krti thi aur aj tk kbhi school nahi gyii — Singla ™ (@SingleSingla) September 2, 2020

