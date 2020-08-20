Twinkle Khanna puzzled by teenagers love for 'French Exit', says 'genius of good writing'

Actress Twinkle Khanna’s fondness for books and passion towards reading has been a topic of discussion in her social media posts. The actress who is an ardent book lover has never refrained herself from showing off her latest read on her social media pages. Recently, the actress shared a picture of the current readings by her little daughter Nitara and also shared a story of amusement regarding her teenage son with her fans.

Twinkle Khanna bemused with Teenager's love for book 'French Exit'

In the picture, the actress showed that her daughter is currently hooked on to the book ‘The War Next Door’ by Phil Earle. Apart from this, Twinkle also shared the cover of the book ‘French Exit’ by Patrick DeWitt which she wrote was lent by her 17-year-old teenage son to a friend. The actress who was puzzled to understand the mindset of teenagers who are in love with the book wrote that she finds it a mystery to understand teenager’s fondness for the book. But later she admits and credits the author's writing skills that cut through all barriers.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Pic Of Reading Session With Daughter, Chides Her Son For Taking Pics

Read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Pic From 'joyous Reading' Session, Expresses Love For Books

This is not the first time that the actress has expressed her love for reading and some shenanigans by her son. Earlier, the actress had shared a post on Instagram where her daughter Nitara and she can be seen engrossed completely in reading a book while her son turned photographer who instead of reading, clicked pictures of the mother-daughter duo. In the picture, Twinkle can be seen hooked on to a book while her little daughter can be seen lying on the bed while putting her nose inside her book sincerely.

While captioning the post, Twinkle wrote that the little one and she have made it a habit to read together while her teenage son who is also supposed to read books, loves to take pictures instead. Several fans of the actress commented under the post and gave suggestions regarding coaxing children and inculcate in them the habit of reading from the very beginning. Apart from this, in her previous posts on Instagram, the actress has openly confessed and answered that kind of adapt well around books as she derives pleasure out of them where according to her each flat page according to her holds a multitude of three-dimensional creatures waiting to be unleashed.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Speaks About Menstrual Leave, Says 'we Are Equal, Not Identical'

Read: Twinkle Khanna Takes 'thread Therapy', Embroiders Her 'Mumbai Tai' On Old Shirt

(Image credit: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.