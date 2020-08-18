Kerala Boy Stuns People With Incredible Drumming Skills, Netizens Call Him 'genius Boy'

A 6-year-old boy from Kerala, showing off his drumming skills has taken the internet with storm. According to the reports, Abhishek Kichu is a resident of Malappuram in Kerala. The boy is seen using sticks and a piece of marble as his drum that he is comfortably playing in the video. Stunned by his talent, the netizens termed him as ‘god gifted’.

Super talented child win hearts

The 2 minutes and 19 seconds long video shows a boy sitting in an indoor set up. He is holding two sticks and a marble is placed right next to him. Further into the video bhajan starts playing in the background as the boy starts creating magic using those sticks and the marble piece. In the middle of the video, the boy can be seen enjoying himself as he smiles and plays his instrument.

He just has it in him! pic.twitter.com/4NEQRCrPAq — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) August 17, 2020

Uploaded on August 17, the video has gathered 119.1K views. It has invited 1.5K Retweets and comments and nearly 7K likes. Mesmerized by the boy's talent, one user wrote, "He has rhythm in his tiny frame. That’s something!". Another user made a comment saying, "There’s no age for being artist he’s a pro doing it so calmly and in his comfortable way". People also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

Genius boy

All the very best for his future — balreddy B (@balreddyB5) August 18, 2020

He is just so so good. Such a lovely music 👍🏽. He is very talented 😃. — Ankur Jalan (@uniqueankur) August 17, 2020

He even looks away casually!! Confidence and skill .. awesome! — Bala Krishna ⚙️ (@BalaKrishnarama) August 17, 2020

Bommai. So cute. And he has that nonchalant look. — ≋A≋v≋i≋ (@Avnash1972) August 17, 2020

Woow ready for small AR Rahman — R. Prakash (@Prakash53568842) August 17, 2020

A big talent growing up....stay blessed. — Arun Kumar Ghosh (@ArunKum66968958) August 18, 2020

Great child https://t.co/EQxVSc4V2C — Abhishek Kumar Rai (@Abhishe02798554) August 18, 2020

Prodigy.....amazing arm strength and control....throughly enjoying his music. God bless....wherever you are little one https://t.co/iyIZXiebWe — P Mittal (@pmita10) August 17, 2020

I AM BLOWN https://t.co/FEH6C4jOXj — Yash Sachdev (@yash_dev95) August 17, 2020

Few days back, another such video showing a toddler chef went viral. One food account on Instagram, named Kobe Eats shows an adorable toddler, who tried to cook a different dish every day. A video from this account gained a lot of attention from netizens.The video was special because the toddler chef said 'DADA' for the first time on camera. This fact was revealed by the mother in the caption for the post. In the video, the toddler chef tried to bake cookies for the first time. Kobe truly enjoyed messing around with the ingredients and he was full of glee whenever he got to play with his cookie dough.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ikaveri)

