Good News: 3-year-old Boy Saves His Friend From Drowning In Pool

In an incredible video which has surfaced on the internet, a three years old boy is seen saving the life of his friend from drowning in a swimming pool. According to the reports, the three years old has been recognized as Arthur de Oliveira, who is a resident of Itaperuna in Rio de Janeiro. Surprised by this heroic act of the child, the netizens have deemed him as a ‘hero’. The video, which is a CCTV footage, was shared by his mother, Poliana Console de Oliveira.

Three years old turns out to be a 'hero'

The 32 seconds short video clip shows the two three years old boy near a pool. Henrique, who is the friend of Arthur is seen trying to catch the pool ring when he loses his balance and falls into the pool. This is when Arthur comes to his rescue as he gives him a hand and pulls him out of the pool. Poliana has shared the video saying that it serves an alert for all the people who have a pool in the house.

In the caption, she wrote, “This video serves as an alert for those who have a pool at home and children. Thank God the ending is happy, for God sent the earth under my care my son, my little Arthur, a true hero!!! Real life hero, my pride. Arthur saved his friend's life, saved the joy of three hearts. It was 30 seconds of carelessness, the son of the homemade left alone, without warning his mother and towards the pool. Don't careless! In my heart just gratitude for the life of Arthur's little friend. And proud of my son's courageous, fast and love-filled attitude... Thank you God!”.

Thrilled by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. The video has managed to gather 277 reaction and 72 comments. Praising Arthur, one user wrote, "OMG! What a heroic act by Arthur! It's not a child who has that attitude! Until because they don't quite understand the danger! God bless and keep! I want to know what you want".

(Image Credits: Facebook/PolianaConsoledeOliveira)

