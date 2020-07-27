Good News: Narrow Escape For People As Plane Crashes In Field

According to reports, a helicopter which was carrying 4 people crashed in a field in the United Kingdom. Reports suggest that the pilot was practising emergency landing. Fortunately, to everyone’s surprise, all of the four passengers are safe and nobody is hurt.

The narrow escape

According to reports by the Kent Police Department, emergency services were called immediately after the crash. The crash happened near a busy road on July 26. Reports suggest that the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing that did not end well. Photos of the same incident have been shared on social media.

Read: Video: Biker Escapes Landslide Just In Nick Of Time; Netizens Call Him Lucky

HERNE BAY update: Luckily, the helicopter that crashed into a field did not catch fire when it made an emergency landing. Pic Facebook. pic.twitter.com/MGWt8ARvxy — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) July 26, 2020

Read: Unbelievable! Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Giant Mirror Falls On His Head

People took over to the comment section to express their concern. The post which was put up on July 26, gathered 84 likes and 25 Retweets and comments. The post was shared on a twitter handle named, 'Kent_999s'.

More evidence why I’ll never ever get in one of those things — bozzo (@tottenhamboz) July 26, 2020

Thank goodness everyone is ok 👍🏻 — Tina (@Tinanurse1969) July 26, 2020

Seems to usually take off and land here https://t.co/MY4s0eNn6O — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) July 26, 2020

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service also made an update on social media, writing that the scene had been brought under control. They uploaded an image with the caption, 'Firefighters are currently on the scene of a #helicopter crash near #A299 Thanet Way and Heart In Hand Road, near #HerneBay. Thanks to everyone who has called this in, however the scene now under control and being dealt with by emergency services'. They further continued the thread by adding a link. The next post read, 'More details on this incident: https://kent.fire-uk.org/news/incidents/?entryid2=24969'. According to reports, one police officer said that everyone made out 'safe and well' but there are still speculations concerning the explosion. The Air Accidents Investigation branch will further take on the case and carry out an investigation to come to a conclusion.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a #helicopter crash near #A299 Thanet Way and Heart In Hand Road, near #HerneBay. Thanks to everyone who has called this in, however the scene now under control and being dealt with by emergency services. pic.twitter.com/CXZU50UjHj — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) July 26, 2020

Read: Small Police Plane Crashes In Eastern Turkey, Killing 7

Also Read: Sweden: Iran To Compensate Ukraine Plane Crash Victims

(Image Credits: Twitter/Kent_999S)