Good News: From 'miracle' Rescue To Wholesome Animals Interacting, Read Cheerful Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From woman giving scarf to shivering dog to people forming a human chain to rescue swimmer in the UK, these are best from today.

Woman gives her own scarf to shivering dog

In a wholesome act of kindness, a woman can be seen giving her scarf to a dog who was shivering in rain, the video of which is going viral on social media. According to reports, the video is originally from last year and has resurfaced again after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it with his followers last afternoon.

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 24, 2020

People form human chain to rescue swimmer

People by the UK's Dorset beach formed a human chain to rescue a man who was putting efforts to stay afloat as the tide rose suddenly. According to the international media reports, the swimmer started waving back to people present on the shore after his several attempts to swim back to the coast were being ruined by heavy winds and high tides. This is when people jumped in to save a life.

“I thought this was going to end badly” - eyewitness Emma talks to @BBCSouthNews about the human chain formed at #DurdleDoor to save a swimmer. She says it was a moment to see everyone working together. The Lulworth coastguard says the man was unhurt. More at 1330 @DavidSouthTV pic.twitter.com/R6gMdYQ8gC — Sophia Seth (@SophiaSeth) August 21, 2020

Wolverines spotted after over 100 years

On the environment front, wolverines were spotted at the famous Mount Rainier National Park after over 100 years. Reportedly, in a rare sighting, the first reproductive female wolverine and her two offspring called kits have been discovered by scientists of the Cascades Carnivore Project in collaboration with the National Park Service.

Wolverines Return to Mount Rainier National Park After More Than 100 Years, News Release: https://t.co/qmCkTDsFAU



Video of three wolverines at the end of a snowfield then running through a meadow into a forest. Credit: Travis Harris -kl pic.twitter.com/ALwJoAOmTG — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) August 20, 2020

Dog's interaction with rescue dolphin

There's nothing more wholesome than an inter-species friendship and an unusual friendship between a golden retriever and a dolphin is making the rounds on the internet. A video featuring the duo has gone viral and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. A golden retriever named Kevin has found a new pal in a rescue dolphin called Winter.

Four-year-old Rescued by NDRF after building collapsed

Internet users are hailing the rescue of a four-year-old boy by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) after a five-storeyed building in Raigad, Maharashtra collapsed. The police have reportedly said that at least 19 persons are still missing and Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar told a national agency that eight people have been rescued from the debris. Meanwhile, netizens lauded the “great work” done by NDRF and prayed for the affected personnel.

India wins its first gold at Mental Calculation World Championship

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, a 20-year-old boy from Hyderabad has become the fastest human calculator in the world after winning first-ever gold for India in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO). The title of the fastest human calculator in the world was once accorded to the mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi.

Telangana: Hyderabad's 20-year-old Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash won India's first-ever gold in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently. He says, "I hold 4 world records & 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in world." pic.twitter.com/k17YeYlYnW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

