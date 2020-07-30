Maharashtra: Security Personnel Save Life Of Passenger Who Slipped While Deboarding, Watch

A video of on-duty Railway Protection Force personnel saving the life of a man has gone viral on social media. The video which was uploaded on July 29 shows two police personnel saving a life of a middle-aged man and his son at the Kalyan Railway Station in Maharashtra. The two police personnels are being applauded for their spontaneity. The video has garnered 8.3K likes and 1.2K Retweets and comments.

The great escape

The video was uploaded on ANI’s twitter handle. It shows a middle-aged man who lost his balance and slipped between the tracks while he was trying to get down from a moving train. According to reports Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force Personnel Somnath Mahajan were present there and they pulled him away before he could get hurt. The video is captioned as, “On duty Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force personnel Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 52-year old passenger, who slipped between the platform and track as he de-boarded from a moving train yesterday”.

#WATCH On duty Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force personnel Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 52-year old passenger, who slipped between the platform and track as he de-boarded from a moving a train yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rmd0OuMzEy — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

According to reports, the incident took place at the Kalyan railway station in Mumbai. It was not just the man who jumped off the train, his son tried to jump as well. However, he was saved by the two personnel. The police personnel reacted spontaneously and saved the father and the son from what could have been a major disaster.

Netizens took over the comment section to appreciate the efforts of the two officers. While few people termed it as ‘selfless’ others said that it was extremely careless of the father and the son to hop off like that and they should be fined for this. One comment also suggested that these two officers should be recommended for Gallantry award. However, netizens have also criticised other people who are just standing on the platform and did not offer help to the father son duo while they were about to hurt themself.

Bravo .....selfless but Duty is Duty ...well done brave heart...but there is message .." Never leave train with opposite position to moving direction..." Hence the fall was definite and 💯 Sure ...Be aware 👍🌎 — The beyond..... (@Spiritual_747) July 29, 2020

Salute to activeness of officers, even the lady one. Have saved two lifes. Both the passengers should have been fined for Jumping from running train. 😂 — Upen yadav (@upen_yadav_vhp) July 29, 2020

We should humble gratitude to such soldier who had save life of citizens i really salute you from my heart all the best — sumanto prasad barat (@BaratPrasad) July 29, 2020

Here is what a Policeman does.When we condemn various wrong actions of Police, we must cheer them up for such noble act. DG RPF must recommend these police men for Gallantry medal. — Pravash (@pravash13) July 29, 2020

Great job by alert security personnel! 👍

Interestingly this guy with mask didn't react at all. 😏 — mulk anand (@mulkanand) July 29, 2020

That's called HERO ! Give him a medal and promotion! And that Green Shirt guy standing on left side does not give a damn. — The Chicago Bears (@chicgbears) July 29, 2020

(Image Credits: ANI)