Maharashtra: Security Personnel Save Life Of Passenger Who Slipped While Deboarding, Watch

A video featuring the Maharashtra Security Force personnel saving life of a father-son duo has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Mumbai.

A video of on-duty Railway Protection Force personnel saving the life of a man has gone viral on social media. The video which was uploaded on July 29 shows two police personnel saving a life of a middle-aged man and his son at the Kalyan Railway Station in Maharashtra. The two police personnels are being applauded for their spontaneity. The video has garnered 8.3K likes and 1.2K Retweets and comments. 

The great escape 

The video was uploaded on ANI’s twitter handle. It shows a middle-aged man who lost his balance and slipped between the tracks while he was trying to get down from a moving train. According to reports Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force Personnel Somnath Mahajan were present there and they pulled him away before he could get hurt. The video is captioned as, “On duty Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force personnel Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 52-year old passenger, who slipped between the platform and track as he de-boarded from a moving train yesterday”. 

According to reports, the incident took place at the Kalyan railway station in Mumbai. It was not just the man who jumped off the train, his son tried to jump as well. However, he was saved by the two personnel. The police personnel reacted spontaneously and saved the father and the son from what could have been a major disaster.

Netizens took over the comment section to appreciate the efforts of the two officers. While few people termed it as ‘selfless’ others said that it was extremely careless of the father and the son to hop off like that and they should be fined for this. One comment also suggested that these two officers should be recommended for Gallantry award. However, netizens have also criticised other people who are just standing on the platform and did not offer help to the father son duo while they were about to hurt themself.

(Image Credits: ANI)

