Good News: 3-year-old baker donates Rs 50,000 to Mumbai Police amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the internet is filled with stories of people contributing in whatever way they can to help the authorities prevent the spread of infection. Recently, a three-year-old from Mumbai won everybody’s heart after he donated Rs 50,000 to the police. According to reports, the toddler, Kabeer, earned the money by selling cupcakes which he baked at home.

An elated Mumbai Police lauded the little boy’s effort and shared a video clip on Twitter which has now garnered over 11.5k views. The police department also revealed that Kabeer aimed for earning Rs 10,000, however, he exceed his target earning Rs 50,000. The department also hailed it as a 'priceless contribution'.

Look what’s baking!



This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice



He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money!



Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ? @kshvjn pic.twitter.com/h8H8Q3N7uU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 13, 2020

'Left flavour forever'

On May 12, Kabeer, along with his parents, Keshav and Karishma, reportedly visited the police station and handed over the check to Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Along with his self-earned money, the toddler has also brought in a box of sweets to treat the cops. Appreciating the gesture, the department wrote that the sweets have left their flavour on their plates forever. The sweet gesture has also impressed netizens who showered plaudits on the young baker.

