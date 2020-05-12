International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police Thank 'nurse Mamu Log' In Munna Bhai Style

As International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12, Mumbai Police took to Instagram to express their gratitude towards the ‘sisters’ who are trying to keep others safe amid COVID-19 pandemic. While the Mumbai Police are known for their quirky memes, the recent caption of the post was inspired by ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’.

The caption of the Instagram post read, "Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!”.

Since being shared, the post has managed to receive more than 13,000 likes. With thousands of comments, some users thanked the healthcare workers, while others also lauded the police department for their relentless work. One user even praised the operator the page and wrote, “To whomsoever operates this page: You are very cool and you're doing amazing sweetie”.

One Instagram user wrote, “happy international nurse day to all the frontline warriors”. Another user added, “Jab Ek mahan vyakti Dusre mahan vyakti ki taarif kare, Samj lo Desh tarraki kar raha hai...Jai Hind”. “tum ko bhi jaadu ka jappi banta he saaheb”.

International Nurses Day

The International Nurses Day, as the name suggests is dedicated to nurses. The day is celebrated to commemorate the efforts and indispensable contribution nurses give to our society, as the take care of the ill and weak until they are hail and hearty. The day also tells a tale about Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

On the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the International Nurses Day is celebrated each year. The nursing workforce is the largest occupational group in health globally. Every nurse gives his/her best in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) each day of their services.

