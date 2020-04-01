5 People In A Room WhatsApp Riddle Now Solved, See Answer Here

Due to the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), the citizens have made to stay indoors to stay safe. Hence, people are indulging in indoor activities like reading books, watching television, Netflix and playing indoor games. People are interacting with their friends and family via social media and WhatsApp, forwarding quizzes, puzzles and riddle to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown. One such quiz that has been trending is the ‘5 People in a room’. Read on to know what is the riddle about and know the answer.

Whatsapp quiz – There are 5 people in a room

5 People in a room is the riddle that is currently been forwarded across WhatsApp groups. Such riddles and quizzes help the people to keep their brain cells active during the time of lockdown. Moreover, it is a fascinating way for students to test their knowledge and may attract people from every age group. This Whatsapp quiz has made its way into several groups. The riddle is “5 People in a room.” There is only one correct answer to this WhatsApp quiz. Given below is an example with the answer for the same. Continue reading.

Question:

There are 5 people in a room. You go in that room and kill 4 of those 5 people, how many people actually remain in that room?

Answer:

This question can have two different answers based on assumptions:

5 people in a room.

You go in.

You kill 4 people.

The correct answer to this question is 6 persons.

Explanation:

If there are 5 people in a room, and one walks into the room and kill 4 out of 5 persons, then there will be 6 persons in the room because the person who killed will also be counted as a person in the room, along with those who the person killed. The ones who were killed would not change into anything else or disappear from that room if the one person who killed them has entered the room. So, including that one, there will be 6 persons in that room.

