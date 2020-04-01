Answers To 'Hindi Muhavre' Puzzle That Has Been Doing The Rounds On Whatsapp

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, people are spending all their time indoors and in quarantine. Therefore, people are finding fun ways to interact with family and friends in order to keep each other entertained. During this quarantine period, many people have been sending each other puzzles and quizzes to solve and spend their time. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds is given below. 'Guess the Hindi muhavare WhatsApp puzzle' has been going viral among friends and families on Whatsapp. Read on to know the answers.

Guess the Hindi muhavare WhatsApp puzzle

है हिम्मत तो हिंदी मुहावरे पहचानिये



1). 😪😭🐥😋🌾

2). 🏠🐓🌕=

3). ☝🎩👉🙇

4).👃✨👄😁

5).🐪👄🏉

6).☝/👉🐃

7). ⭐🌙

8).💦🐊🙅

9).🐵??🍪👅

10).🌳🌴🐧💃??👀

11). 😘🔪

12).👣👊💀👄❎

13).👹😳 '👌

14).👎👹👮😡

15). 🚶+🚶=11

16).🌑🅰🐃=

17).😎😜👑

18). 🐊😭

19). 😁😡😠

20). 👋↔❎

21).🌙🌙🌙🌙

22).🌞⭐⭐👀

23).💯🌕1⃣🌑

24).🐃🎺

25).💦😎♻👀

26).👄🙏💪🔪

27).👆⚡👇☔❎

28).💃❎⬜↗

Answers

1. Ab pachhtaye hot Kya jab chidiya chug gai Khet

2. Ghar ki murgi daal barabar

3. Iski topi uske sar

4. Nako chane chabana

5. Oont Ke muh mein zeera

6. Akal badi ya bhains

7. Eid ka chand hona

8. Pani me reh kar magar se bair

9. Bandar Kya jane adrak ka swaad

10. Jungle mein mor nacha kisne dekha

11. Mithi chhuri

12. Lato Ke bhoot bato se nahi maante

13. Bhoot sawar hona

14. Ulta chor kotwal ko daate

15. Ek aur ek gyarah

16. Kala aksar bhains barabar

17. Andho me kana raja

18. Magarmachh Ke aansu

19. Gusse mein Lal peela hona

20. Ek haath se Tali Nahi bajti

21. Chaar chand lagana

22. Din mein taare dikhna

23. 100 baat ki 1 baat

24. Bains Ke aage been bajana

25. Sawan Ke andar ko hara hee dikhata h

26. Muh mein raam bagal mein chhuri

27. Jo garajte h wo baraste nahi

28. Naach na jane aangan tedha

