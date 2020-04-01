Answers To 'Hindi Muhavre' Puzzle That Has Been Doing The Rounds On Whatsapp

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, people are spending all their time indoors and in quarantine. Therefore, people are finding fun ways to interact with family and friends in order to keep each other entertained. During this quarantine period, many people have been sending each other puzzles and quizzes to solve and spend their time. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds is given below. 'Guess the Hindi muhavare WhatsApp puzzle' has been going viral among friends and families on Whatsapp. Read on to know the answers.
Read | What Is 'Mumbai Railway Station Names' Quiz On Whatsapp? Answers Inside
Read | What Is '3 Digit Numeric Lock Code' Puzzle On WhatsApp? Answers To The Puzzle Inside
Read | Guess The Amitabh Bachchan Movies Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside
Read | COVID-19: Netizens Share Funny Memes To Kill Boredom Amid Lockdown
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.