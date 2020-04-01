The Debate
Answers To 'Hindi Muhavre' Puzzle That Has Been Doing The Rounds On Whatsapp

What’s Viral

Here are the answers to the Hindi muhavare WhatsApp puzzle that is being forwarded among friends and family groups on Whatsapp. Read on to know.

hindi muhavre

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, people are spending all their time indoors and in quarantine. Therefore, people are finding fun ways to interact with family and friends in order to keep each other entertained. During this quarantine period, many people have been sending each other puzzles and quizzes to solve and spend their time. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds is given below. 'Guess the Hindi muhavare WhatsApp puzzle' has been going viral among friends and families on Whatsapp. Read on to know the answers.

Guess the Hindi muhavare WhatsApp puzzle

है हिम्मत तो हिंदी मुहावरे पहचानिये

1). 😪😭🐥😋🌾
2). 🏠🐓🌕=
3). ☝🎩👉🙇
4).👃✨👄😁
5).🐪👄🏉
6).☝/👉🐃
7). ⭐🌙
8).💦🐊🙅
9).🐵??🍪👅
10).🌳🌴🐧💃??👀
11). 😘🔪
12).👣👊💀👄❎
13).👹😳 '👌
14).👎👹👮😡
15). 🚶+🚶=11
16).🌑🅰🐃=
17).😎😜👑
18). 🐊😭
19). 😁😡😠
20). 👋↔❎
21).🌙🌙🌙🌙
22).🌞⭐⭐👀
23).💯🌕1⃣🌑
24).🐃🎺
25).💦😎♻👀
26).👄🙏💪🔪
27).👆⚡👇☔❎
 28).💃❎⬜↗

Answers

1. Ab pachhtaye hot Kya jab chidiya chug gai Khet
2. Ghar ki murgi daal barabar
3. Iski topi uske sar
4. Nako chane chabana
5. Oont Ke muh mein zeera
6. Akal badi ya bhains
7. Eid ka chand hona
8. Pani me reh kar magar se bair
9. Bandar Kya jane adrak ka swaad
10. Jungle mein mor nacha kisne dekha
11. Mithi chhuri
12. Lato Ke bhoot bato se nahi maante
13. Bhoot sawar hona
14. Ulta chor kotwal ko daate
15. Ek aur ek gyarah
16. Kala aksar bhains barabar
17. Andho me kana raja
18. Magarmachh Ke aansu
19. Gusse mein Lal peela hona
20. Ek haath se Tali Nahi bajti
21. Chaar chand lagana
22. Din mein taare dikhna
23. 100 baat ki 1 baat
24. Bains Ke aage been bajana
25. Sawan Ke andar ko hara hee dikhata h
26. Muh mein raam bagal mein chhuri
27. Jo garajte h wo baraste nahi
28. Naach na jane aangan tedha

Image Credits: Shutterstock

 

 

