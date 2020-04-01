'Correct The Spelling' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

WhatsApp Messenger is a popular cross-platform messaging application owned by Facebook. It allows people to share text messages, audio clips, video clips, and also communicate through audio and video calls. Besides, it also helps people to interact and share their locations, documents, and GIFs.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, the country is staying indoors after the government announced a nation-wide lockdown. Therefore, people are finding various ways to spend their time reading new books, watching movies, and finishing their pending work. Besides, the only way to interact with their friends and relatives is through social media. So, people send fun games and quizzes in groups.

Among them, ‘Correct the spelling WhatsApp puzzle’ has gained a lot of popularity and has been rotating in different groups. People are using these interesting games to keep themselves busy. Here’s everything to know about the ‘correct the spelling’ puzzle.

What is ‘correct the spelling WhatsApp puzzle’?

Interesting games, challenges, and quizzes have been trending on social media these days. Hence, people spend their free time in communicating on social media through these fun means. Apart from dare challenges and movie quizzes, this WhatsApp quiz has made its way into several groups. Moreover, it is a fascinating way for students to test their knowledge and may attract people from every age group.

WhatsApp quiz

Within an hour, one has to correct the spellings of 10 jumbled up words. From a city’s name to a fruit, the list as everything. Moreover, for every answer, one will get 10 marks and passing marks are above 60. Here’s the quiz:

Mind Game:

Every question has 10 marks

Pass marks 60

CORRECT THE SPELLING

Q.1. yeonkwr (a city)

Q.2. sirasu (a country)

Q.3. uelrbpm (profession)

Q.4. utegno (body part)

Q.5. egnlarefridsi (vegetable)

Q.6. aechhet (animal)

Q.7. epialnpep (fruit)

Q.8. Letbkslaba (sports)

Q.9. Coremusit (celebrity)

Q.10. Rtephoilce (vehicle)

You have only 1 hour and your time starts Now. The one who answers:

7-good, 8- very good, 9- excellent, 10- genius

Correct the spelling WhatsApp puzzle answers:

1. Newyork

2. Russia

3. Plumber

4. Tongue

5. Lady's finger

6. Cheetah

7. Pineapple

8. Basketball

9. Tom Cruise

10. Helicopter

