7-feet-long Crocodile Rescued In Vadodara And Handed Over To Forest Department

A seven-foot-long crocodile has been rescued in the Vadodara district of Gujarat following which it was handed over to the forest department of the state. According to news agency ANI, the crocodile was found venturing around in a field in Kelanpur village when locals spotted the giant reptile and called rescue workers for help. One of the workers involved in the operation said that upon receiving a call about the crocodile, they reached the village and rescued the reptile before handing it over to the forest department for rehabilitation.

The rescue worker while talking to the media house said that this was the seventh instance when a crocodile has been rescued in the area. The rescue worker further added that they have to be extra careful while carrying out rescue operations of such kind, involving wild animals because as they don't know what is going on they may attack the rescuers.

In another incident, Uttarakhand’s forest department officials on June 25 rescued a crocodile from a gutter at the Mudeli Village. Forest department officials were reportedly informed by the villagers that the reptile was spotted by a child while playing with the ball which fell into the gutter. The officials reached the site as soon as they received that information. Furthermore, they also informed that the reptile will be released at a ‘safe place’.

