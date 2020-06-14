Vadodara: Crocodile Rescued From Village After Three-day Long Operation

A 7-foot long crocodile was rescued from a village in Vadodara, Gujarat after it ventured into the fields from the wild. According to reports, forest officials were informed about the crocodile by Muvada village officials after news about the reptile spread. The crocodile was reportedly eating up domestic cattle in the village following which the sarpanch complained to the forest officials.

As per reports, it took three days for the forest officials to catch the crocodile. The forest officials laid down a trap for the semiaquatic reptile and after two days of tracking, they finally got hold of it. One of the officials while talking to the press said that they handed the crocodile over to the Forest Department. The Gujarat Forest Department will now rehabilitate the crocodile.

Gujarat: A 7-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields at Muvada village of Baghola Tehsil in Vadodara two days ago, has been rescued and handed over to the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/sF8oCQJM86 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Another rescue

A few weeks ago, forest officials in Odisha rescued a rare species of a turtle at Jambhira Dam. The Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen who were fishing in the area. It was later released back into the dam after inspection by the forest officials, according to media reports. The turtle was rescued by locals and the forest department in Mayurbhanj district on June 1.

Odisha: A softshell turtle was rescued by the forest department officials with the help of locals in Mayurbhanj district yesterday. District Forest Officer Swayam Mallick said, "The turtle was caught in a fishing net in Jambhira Dam. Later, it was released in the dam". pic.twitter.com/AJwoDKsmyu — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

