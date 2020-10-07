Haryana: 8-foot-long Python Rescued From A Car, Later Released In Deer Park

The Forest Department on October 7 rescued a 8-foot long python from a car in the auto market in Hissar. According to the reports by ANI, the python weighed around 30kgs. Inspector of the Forest Department Rameshwar Das was informed by a worker in the auto market that a snake had been spotted in the back of his car. He said, “On receiving information, our team reached the spot and rescued the python. It was released in the deer park. The python weighing 25-30 kg was 8-foot long was in good health and shape”.

Python spotted in Haryana

ANI uploaded a video on its official Twitter handle showing the python being released in a park. In the video, two men can be seen trying to control the massive snake using a stick. The python is constantly curling its body and moving fastly. According to teh caption, it was later handed over to the authorities at the Deer Park, Hisar.

#WATCH Haryana: An 8-feet-long python rescued by Forest Department in Hisar today. It was later handed over to the authorities at the Deer Park, Hisar. pic.twitter.com/wLrF4JMoWW — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

In a similar incident, a five-foot-long python was spotted near Saket metro station in South Delhi and was later released safely into the wild. The reptile was noticed by a passerby who found it resting underneath a footbridge from a nearby culvert. The incident immediately caused panic outside, Metro station gate 1. Following the incident, Wildlife SOS and NGO, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached at the spot. A team of two ‘trained’ rescuers with rescue equipment, extricated the python from narrow space underfoot over the bridge. Rock python or Python molurus is a large, nonvenomous python species native to tropical and subtropical regions of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)

